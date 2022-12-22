Nigerians, in their cruise-catching manner, have been re-sharing and talking about the ace controversial singer Portable and his fracas with dancer Poco Lee from a year ago

Legit.ng recalls that Afrostreet singer Portable went viral in December 2021 after he was given a rare opportunity at success by rapper Olamide

However, just days after meeting Olamide and he got the opportunity to perform at Wizkid's show in Lagos, he went viral for calling out Poco Lee over money sprayed on him.

In their usual cruise-catching manner, Nigerians have celebrated the first anniversary of the quarrel between controversial singer Portable and dancer Poco Lee.

Recall that last December 2021, just weeks after Portable went viral for getting the rare opportunity to meet the rapper and YBNL boss Olamide, he got into an online altercation with Poco Lee.

An old video from 2021 that showed what caused the fight between Portable and Poco Lee has re-emerged online, and it has sparked reactions. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork/@tokstv

Portable had accused Poco Lee of ripping and stealing from him the money that famous Afrobeat singer Wizkid sprayed on him when he performed at Wizzy's concert in Lagos.

The video of Portable dancing while Wizkid sprayed and Poco Lee picking up the dollars on stage has re-emerged online, and netizens have been making a cruise of the whole situation again.

Watch the video that caused Portable and Poco Lee's fight from December 2021 below:

See how netizens reacted all over again to the video that caused Portable and Poco Lee's fight

@davvy_xxivvi:

"The next day. PORTABLE: waa pocolee you know show love ooo, inside 3k doss, hundredii mefa nii Wayray ko leee ooo."

@thick.sylvia:

"Dancer stop dance turn picker it’s switch of professions for me."

@swissotedola:

"One year don change alot of things , I'm happy for him now !! Zazuuuuu 022 zeh."

@akachukwu_kurt:

"But Portable slim here well well oh."

@castro.bigname7447:

"So Na Poco Lee even start the ripping before Carter Efe sef."

@ope.yemi350:

"Na now e con clear say pocolee ripped portable cuz na him wizzy dey spray money on."

@rockervella:

"And since then it's wahala Day in.. Day out, wahala wahala wahala..."

@lyon_alphaa:

"True true na Poco rip Portable… Portable see ham clearly say Big Wiz spend him money."

@destiny_boi77:

"How portable take know say na $3k wizkid spray am."

@hilarious_fg:

"D money Wey bring ham good luck , give ham confidence to change ham for anyone."

Portable talks about Poco Lee remixing his song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, had again slammed famous dancer-singer Poco Lee for trying to rob him of his right to own his song, Zazu.

Habeeb made the allegation during a live video session on Instagram. The singer said during the session that Poco Lee ripped him off his right.

During the live session, the outspoken musician also revealed that he had to fight for the right to own his song, Zazu.

