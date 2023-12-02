Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, shared insights into the making of some of his club bangers

During a recent interview, the Made in Lagos hitmaker revealed that he made his international hit Essence on the same night he made some of his viral songs

Speaking further about the global success of Essence, the Ojueleba singer said that he knew right from the onset that the song he made with Tems was going to be magic

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, recently admitted that he wrote all four of his smash hits"Gyrate," "Essence," "Soco," and "Nowo"—in the span of a single night.

When asked about his process as a musician, he said that he usually wakes up at night and writes two or three of his popular songs based on what he feels within.

He revealed that he knew that "Essence" would become a viral hit the moment he produced it.

The Made in Lagos crooner, however, noted that the night he made Essence with Tems, he went on Twitter to say, “I am Tems made magic." And later, when the song was released, his fans reminded him of his tweet.

“I have made this shi for ten years; do you think I wasn’t gonna to know?" he bragged.

In 2021, Wizkid’s international earworm featuring Tems and Justin Bieber became the first African song to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to Wizkd’s video

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

@olanrewajuadig7:

"I’ve been making this shiit for ten years you think I’m not gonna know brag my idolo Abeg."

@usmanlotto911:

"Baba dey see everything!"

@kliipps:

"It’s the two bangers for me."

@laek0n:

"He didn’t lie."

@GucciSnake01:

"Baba 100 percent."

