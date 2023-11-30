Portable Zazu has settled the rift between upcoming singer Small Baddo and show promoter Billyque in the UK

The Zazu star was seen in a video going on his knees alongside Small Baddo to plead with Billyque to forgive the singer

Portable's unexpected gesture has left many Nigerians, including celebrities talking as many applauded the Zeh Nation label owner

Controversial singer and Zeh Nation label owner Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable Zazu, has finally reconciled upcoming singer Small Baddo with UK show promoter Billyque.

In a video Portable shared on his Instagram page, the singer was spotted with St. Janet and some people as they pleaded with Billyque on Small Baddo's behalf.

A clip showed Portable, who is in the UK, going on his knees to beg the show promoter to forgive the upcoming singer.

The Zeh Nation label boss also proposed a 60 to 40 per cent sharing formula between Small Baddo and Billyque.

Details about Small Baddo and Billyque rift

In 2021, Naijaloaded reported that Small Baddo, while justifying why he absconded when Billyque brought him to the UK, said he performed in 6 different shows but was paid N150k.

People hail Portable Zazu

See some of the comments below:

kamo_state:

"Portable is so real."

shabi_pounds:

"Portable is the only artist you will hate and still love again."

deejayneptune:

"You Dey give me joy 60/40."

toobahdo:

"Portable always emphasize on Percentage to avoid story that touch . PEACE MAKER."

shadesonmicheal:

"Anybody whey like portable be better person."

itsofficiallygodsplan:

"4get matter this guy got a good heart!"

storyblog9ja:

"Omo I respect portable for this ! Omo Otilor ‘ happy for you."

patek_of_afrika:

"Portable because you did this ah you will never know sorrow ajeh you no fit fall on God."

