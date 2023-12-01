A video of Skepta expressing interest in working with controversial singer Portable Zazu is trending online

In the video, the UK rapper dropped his location as he urged the Zeh Nation label boss, who is in Newcastle, to reach out to him

This comes shortly after Portable, in a viral video, shared how people doubted his singing ability

British-Nigerian rapper Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr, popularly known as Skepta, has called on Street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola to contact him for a new music project.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Skepta dropped his current location as he urged the Zazu crooner to link up with him in the studio for a new jam.

The rapper also advised the Nigerian singer, who is in Newcastle, UK, to make a move on time so that others wouldn't use the opportunity.

Watch a video of Skepta urging Portable to reach out to him

See Skepta's tweet below:

This is coming after Portable, during a chat with UK media personality Adesope, shared how many doubted his music prowess.

Netizens react to Skepta's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

efewarriboy3:

"I hope portable understands who this is though. King SK."

okanlomo_123:

"Portable sing pass most Nigerian Musicians, Na packaging in just need… I study music and I know what I am talking about."

princechike12:

"Currently na only portable sabi use social media to stay relevant and still cashout."

mannypablo11:

"Portable don blow oooo."

wirelanky_:

"Skepta kon Dey sound like burna boy."

lasgee_oreofe:

"The guy juju dey work gan."

inkboyofficial:

"No make person wey sabi road use you clear road."

ace__knight__:

"Guy u be the real plug for this entertainment industry. Nothing but love for u @adesope_shopsydoo."

