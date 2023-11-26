Yul Edochie was recently in court for the divorce hearing between him and his first wife, May

According to reports, the actor and his second wife denied being married and expressed shock that people see them as a couple

May had earlier slammed a N100 million lawsuit on the actress for committing adultery with her husband

Actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May, decided to file a divorce after he took his colleague, Judy Austin, as his second wife and publicly announced it.

In a new turn of events, the filmmaker has denied being married to or attempting to marry Judy.

In viral reports online, the Nollywood stars denied being married even though they have two kids, as Yul recognises himself as husband to May alone.

Yul and Judy, who had been dropping couple content for months since they got together, said they were surprised to see bloggers refer to them as a married couple.

Recall that after filing for divorce from Yul, his first wife, May, slammed Judy Austin with a N100m lawsuit.

Reactions to Yul and Judy's denial

Many agree that the fear of coughing out N100 million made the actors deny each other in court.

Chacha Eke Faani's husband defends Yul Edochie against critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress' husband thinks Nigerians have done enough dragging with Yul Edochie.

In a now-deleted post, Faani said that while it is true Yul did something wrong in the eyes of many and had been responding inappropriately, it is not enough for the torment he has been subjected to.

He added that there is no love for a desperately religious country and urged people to go easy on him.

