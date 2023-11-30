Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has shared a lovely video she made with her husband on social media

In the clip, she informed her fans about her upcoming movie and taught women how to collect ATM pins from their husbands

In the clip, the couple specially displayed the Igbo culture with two different attires to celebrate the tribe

Nollywood screen goddess, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz have wormed their way into the hearts of more fans who initially didn't accept their relationship.

The actress has been under fire since she got married to Adekaz as his second wife. She had to address Nigerians and warned them that they should allow her to enjoy her marriage.

Mercy Aigbe and husband dance in romantic video. Photo credit @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The actress has used every opportunity to showcase her man on social media since then. In a recent post, she showed off how to collect ATM pins from her husband in a heartwarming video.

Mercy Aigbe celebrates Igbo culture

In the lovely clip on Instagram, she celebrated the Igbo culture as she informed her fans about the premiere of her new movie.

She wore two different lovely Igbo traditional attires with her husband and informed their fans how to dress for the event.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video made by Aigbe and husband

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the Nollywood actress and her husband. Here are some of the comments below.

@omobola_jk:

"Wetin Alhaji did to you na? Na every content you dey put him."

@eraofageless_skincare_and_spa_:

"Wow this is so beautiful to watch."

@ruthy_edwin:

"May your be blessed."

@bukolataylorcole:

"This sooo beautiful."

@bosedekikelomo:

"Sister Mercy, in fact, I want to commend you how you changed Mr Kasim Adeoti social life, very sorry to say, because formally, no one knew, he could be so creative and dramatic this way."

@osh_thebridalstylist:

"Get you a man who’ll always support you ."

@blessed_20230:

" love is beautiful."

@yhulukluvly:

"Omo at this point whoever nor watch Adaomodaddy nor deserve Christmas rice."

@vitamiinviv:

"Omo I can’t wait ooo."

Fans react as Mercy Aigbe posts romantic clip

Legit. ng had reported that Aigbe had been giving her haters sleepless nights with the video she was sharing on social media.

The lovers were away on a get away in the Maldives and they updated their fans with pictures.

She also shared a clip on Valentine's Day and wished her man a great celebration.

Source: Legit.ng