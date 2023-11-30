Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has once again updated netizens on the ongoing drama in Yul Edochie’s second marriage to Judy Austin

In a social media post, Rita accused Judy of doing ‘juju’ aka black magic over her recent demands from Yul’s first wife, May

Rita’s claims were met with mixed feelings on social media with many netizens sharing their hot takes

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, is back in the news over her inlaw, Yul Edochie’s second marriage to Judy Austin.

The movie star shared a new update online about the controversial union and how it concerns Yul’s first wife, May Edochie.

Fans react as Judy Austin allegedly demands May drop Yul Edochie's surname. Photos: @yuledochie, @ritaedochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

On her official Instagram page, Rita Edochie revealed the interesting demands made by Judy from May concerning their husband’s last name.

According to Rita, Judy has started demanding for May to drop Yul’s surname while she would start using the name. The veteran actress expressed her displeasure with the development and she blamed it on black magic.

Her post read:

“How can you ask a legally and legitimately married woman to drop the husband’s surname while you that is picked from the street has the right to answer his name. Jeeesus no be juju.”

In the caption of the post Rita wrote:

“Na juju now?”

See her post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie accuses Judy Austin of using ‘juju’ over new developments

Rita Edochie’s claims about Judy Austin raised mixed feelings from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

sazaberg:

“Just have an aunt like rita.”

I_am_queency_babe:

“Am here to read comment laugh out my sorrowndi ara everywhere.”

Saintinoiyke:

“Mama. No break table abeg.”

shezkayla18204:

“I think you want to trend since lately you not trending matter Don die both parties are living their lives move on ma you can birth both of them.”

titikcee:

“Seriously? At which point did she say that?”

judy_the_adulterous_womann:

“It’s the audacity for mea woman like Judy that have had numerous children for different men is telling a legally married woman to drop her husband’s name someone that has had countless failed marriages.”

Cynthia_kelz:

“The queen would drop that name whenever she chooses to. After all, the queen's name has now grown bigger than the so called man's first name. Only she na full force.”

lillyjessicalaylor:

“she can keep that name forever even after getting married which she should. It's her children's name. it’s the audacity of her.”

_prin__cesss:

“I thought this people are divorcing?when will this matter end?”

fontemfavour:

“I love you mama. But stop the confusion. One minute she has moved on and the next.”

