Young singer Nigerian Oladips, who was recently declared dead by his management, has finally come out with evidence that he was indeed on the brink of death

In a video shared on his page, Oladips was seen at the hospital undergoing a series of medical checks

The video comes barely two hours after Oladips had gone to his page to slam Qdot and Destiny Boy for making it seem like his death announcement was a PR for his album

Young Hip Hop artist and rapper Oladimeji Oladipupo Olabode, aka Oladips, has finally taken time to clear all the negative assumptions and allegations surrounding his false death and its announcement.

Oladips recently went on his page to release a series of lengthy comments slamming Qdot, Destiny Boy, and Twitter influencers Mbahdey4you, Daniel Regha and Kursedman.

A video of Oladips in the hospital undergoing some medical procedures emerges online. Photo credit: @oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

In his posts, he slammed all the names mentioned above for suggesting he faked his own death in a bid to promote his new album, Superhero Omo Adugbo.

He noted that while he was struggling for his life, people went around spreading a false narrative about him.

Oladips shares a video of himself undergoing some medicals

The young rapper, in a bid to prove that he was on the brink of death when his management announced his passing Oladips, has posted some videos of himself at the hospital.

Unlike his earlier video showing his mum praying for him, this time, he was seen in the hospital undergoing different medical procedures.

Watch the video of Oladips in the hospital below:

Reactions trail viral video of Oladips in the hospital

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Oladips' video:

@_damon_146:

"Dae play. Man is still pretending. Get your sh&t together."

@mikelaw__:

"Ogbeni na only you get problem??"

@billyque_b:

"Get well soon."

@swag_omoluabi:

"Get well soon bruh."

@iamdamzey:

"Te Ba Mo Artist To Wa Confused Tio Mo Nkan To Ma Ko! E Bami Play Album Mi Fun Ko la Eti Le Ko Ma Gbo! I Just Wanna Touch Enough Life Through My Music! Emi Ode Kii Shey Egbe Awon Rappers Kon Mo Eni Toh Ma Wusi."

@sainthaywhy:

"Get fit soon champ."

@dontimmykash010:

"Who notice that women dey laugh?"

@tomi_chapo_blingz:

"We’re Victorious❤️ Alhamdulillah x1000000. Perfect Recovery My Idolo."

@onlyzest:

"Quick Recovery Champ."

@femicapless:

"Get well soon brotherly."

@kvnq_michy:

"You nah my own reality ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I felt so down when I heard that news ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️am so happy you came back here."

Reactions as Oladips' album drops two days after his demise

Legit.ng recalls reporting how netizens reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album was set to drop less than two days after his passing.

Oladips' death was announced on November 14, 2023, and a couple of days later, his new album Superhero Omo Adugbo was released on all major streaming platforms.

The new album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin's brother, TROD.

Source: Legit.ng