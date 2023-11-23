Young Nigerian rapper Oladips has made a shocking return to the social media weeks after it was announced that had passed on

A video shared by the young rapper on his Insta-story has gone viral online, stirring different reactions

In his comeback video, Oladips was seen sitting on the veranda of his mother's house with his head shaved as he went bald

Young Nigerian hip-hop artist Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, has started trending online over his post.

Weeks after his death was announced on his Instagram page by his record label/management, the young rapper has resurfaced to the surprise of many.

Clips of Oladips as he returns from the dead trends online. Photo credit: @oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

In the new clip, he was seen sharing a moment with his mum.

Oladips' new look stirs reactions

A highlight of the trending clip of the singer got people talking online. Oladips, before his death was announced, used to have a cornrow and braids on.

But on his return, he was seen with a bald haircut.

The singer's mum, who reportedly prevented people from taking him to the hospital, was also sighted in the new video dancing as she prayed for him.

See video of Oladips as he returns from the dead:

Reactions trail Oladips' video as he makes a return from the dead

See how netizens reacted to Oladips' video:

@tblazee_:

"Lol format...go stay with grandma to chase clout."

@ms.adetola:

"Thank God he is alive Koku Baboni."

@beejayglam:

"Second Jesus."

@precious_rawlings001:

"Rip boss we miss you."

@panda.i_x:

"That one concern am o. RIP Oladips. You will be missed!"

@richmond_524:

"Odepada."

@mimiibeh_:

"People close to him should always call to check up on him…. He doesn’t seem bright at all… let’s forget what others are saying on the comment section…. Everything no be clout. Dude seem unhappy."

@youfoundjoy_:

"Thank God for his life."

@buggattiblog8000:

"Google said rip."

@realharyorvibez:

"See as e be like all those India client wey dey disturb person dm."

@nickkylawve:

"He is yet to apologize to us."

Reactions as Oladips' album drops two days after his demise

Legit.ng recalls its previous report on how netizens reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album was set to drop less than two days after his passing.

Oladips' death was announced on November 14, 2023, and a couple of days later, his new album Superhero Omo Adugbo was released on all major streaming platforms.

The new album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin's brother, TROD.

