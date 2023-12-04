Abdulrasheed, the personal assistant of "resurrected" rapper Oladips, shared a side of the story about the singer's strange death

In a recent exclusive interview, Oladips' aide revealed that the rapper was dead for three days, which led to the statement released by his management

Recall that the Lalakukulala singer's sudden death came as a shock after a series of videos showed that he was battling with his health

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, also known as Oladips, was recently pronounced dead by his management. Abdulrasheed Opeyemi, the personal assistant of the rapper, revealed he was dead for three days before his alleged "resurrection".

The news of his demise went viral on November 15, with an official release that the Lalakukulala singer had passed after several personal struggles.

Abdulrasheed revealed to Punch that Oladips was dead for three days before he came back to life. He said:

"I don't know how to say this. It was a misinterpretation with the manager who has access to Oladips' page. We all thought he was dead because he was not breathing until the third day, when he was revived. By then, the manager had already shared the story. Even I could not reach him until the third day."

When asked about the rapper's whereabouts over the three-day period, Abdulrasheed said:

"He was with his family."

He went on to say that the music group fired the manager, although he (Abdulrasheed) didn't say who it was.

Dipsciples Music was established after Oladips left LRR/Edge Records in 2019, under the ownership of ace Nigerian rapper Remilekun Safaru, best known as Reminisce.

