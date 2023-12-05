Hypeman Money Gee is still basking in the euphoria of gaining Wizkid's attention and the N20m he was gifted

In a new post on his page, the young man showed off a photo frame of Wizkid's response to his post

He also shared a snippet of the music video in the works for his viral hit song, which Wizkid endorsed

Money Gee, a.k .a. God Over Everything, has made a mini-god out of famous Nigerian singer Wizkid.

After receiving N20 million naira from Wizkid for dedicating a song to him, Money Gee has filmed the music video.

Netizens react to Money Gee's post

Source: Instagram

In a new post on his page, the hypeman flaunted a photo frame of Wizkid's 20-meter reply to him on Instagram.

He also shared a short clip of the behind-the-scenes moments of the music video for his viral Italawa hit song.

Recall that the hypeman sparked reactions after splurging millions on a car from the N20 million Wizkid gifted him.

He captioned the post with:

"MACHALA TI TE 20Meter. Keep streaming BIG WIZZY(italawa) Official video will be out soon."

See the post below:

Reactions to Money Gee's post

Read some of the comments about the hypeman's post below:

thecuteabiola:

"Help me print one copy too."

iamhenrykings:

"Ah you go use wiz funds buy davido jeans & jeans ? Abeg oh."

shemack_efficy22:

"Omo ogbon, FC dey for you."

rossyroyal__1:

"Wizzy no dey like this kind things oo."

naijaeverything:

"Bag boy, 20 Meter no be chaise!!"

favourhoj:

"Your grace nah automatic, otilo far far."

berry__101_:

"F**k wizkid, Davido would have gifted him a car and even 30meter #30billiongang"

djslido:

"Bro I love your Energy. Wizkid fc for life."

Iyabo Ojo raps about Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after Wizkid gave Money Gee N20 million for dedicating a hype song to him, it appeared to inspire many, including actress Iyabo Ojo.

In a video from her Instagram Live chat with her fans and followers, Iyabo was seen hyping Wizkid with some rap lines.

Iyabo, who appeared to be having some fun time, said all she needed was a beat as she went on to tell her fans and followers to rate her performance.

Source: Legit.ng