Nigerian singer Oladips has taken to social media to express displeasure over colleague Qdot's input about his fake death

In a post on his page, the singer said Qdot telling Nigerians he was alive when he was fighting for his life

Oladips also added that his colleague talked about his being alive like they had a conversation during the incident

Singer Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, has called out Qudus Fakoya, aka Qdot, for debunking the news of his death.

In a post on his Instagram story channel, Oladips said Qdot putting up a post announcing he was alive while his family was unsure was uncalled for.

Netizens react as Oladips calls out Qdot Photo credit: @qdot_alagbe

Source: Instagram

He added that Qdot misled everyone and made it seem like they had a conversation during the incident.

Oladips said he struggled to stay alive, and the last time he had a conversation with Qdot, who announced his situation like they were friends, was in January 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also dragged Qdot for chasing clout with the situation.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Oladips' post

mheenarh__:

"When will you blame your management for announcing you de@d when you were not de@d yet?"

officialkhadii:

"So you’d rather not be alive?"

thisisdamii:

"This matter never really clear and the odds ain’t adding up, You really won die or not?? Talk quick."

oloche.a:

"I am confused . Your family was unsure and your management announced you dead but it’s the person who said you were alive that is suddenly the bad person . You rather have being thought dead even when you weren’t ?? Or you just dragging this issue to trend as your “death” didn’t yield the results you wanted?"

mayorsoj:

"E be like say skiibii no tell OlaDips wetin him eye see."

leeeymarrrrh:

"Ohhh he shouldn’t ?? so you can lead the country on more .. Wo just Dey go heaven ahbeg."

carphy_flinks:

"So you never ready to tell us say u dae alive if no be say Qdot tell us? Bro Ola no be so o."

Oladips finally addresses fans in video

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer addressed his fans and countrymen, assuring them that he would share his side of the tale as soon as he was healthy enough.

He uploaded a video of him on his Instagram story with the description "proof of life".

In the video, Oladips asked his supporters to pray for him while appearing very sad and sick.

Source: Legit.ng