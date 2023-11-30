Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has now reacted to new updates concerning late singer Mohbad’s father

While expressing herself, the movie star penned down an open letter to the music star’s dad where she shared some points

Tonto expressed her disappointment with Mohbad’s father’s actions and she accused him of letting his son down, not once but over and over again

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, who has been at the forefront of seeking justice for Mohbad, has now penned down an open letter to the late singer’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star reacted to new claims making the rounds of Mr Aloba now collecting money for interviews among other things.

In the lengthy note, the movie star expressed her deep disappointment with Mohbad’s father’s actions as she accused him of gravely letting down his son’s memory.

Tonto started out the letter by apologising to the late Mohbad and noting that he deserves so much more than his present circumstances.

She then went ahead to tell Mohbad’s dad that his love for material things outweighing his love for his son is very heartbreaking. Tonto also pointed out the undignified way Mohbad was hurriedly buried with his neck broken in his casket even though he had gotten a N2 million donation for the burial.

“Papa Mohbad, I can empathize with the harsh realities of poor condition, but when it involves your own flesh and blood, your son, it’s truly heartbreaking. How is it that material things or wealth seems to outweigh the love for your own child?

The hurried and undignified burial of our dear Mohbad within a mere 24 hours of his supposed passing, compounded by insufficient arrangements due to financial constraints after getting a whooping sum of 2 million Naira,is deeply distressing considering his status.

Need I remind you of the shameless, senseless and inhumane way mob’s neck was broken?” she wrote.

According to Tonto, Mohbad’s body was only exhumed due to the outcry from concerned Nigerians. The actress also noted that despite the late singer being his son, he was also a married man and his wife, Wunmi, should also be responsible for things concerning Mohbad.

In another part of the letter, Tonto Dikeh described Mohbad’s dad’s social media actions as disheartening. The actress then pointed out that the old man only started to show his dissatisfaction after seeing the way people contributed money to Mohbad’s wife for their son, Liam, and how he now charges between 10k to 15k to grant interviews.

In her words:

“It’s bewildering that your discontent only surfaced upon witnessing contributions to your grandson in custody of his mother “Your late son’s wife”, BUT YOU NOW CHARGE 10k/15K to be interviewed‍♀️

Papa Mohbad, how does one fail their own flesh and blood not once, but twice?

My heart aches for the pain you are causing and the deep wounds left unhealed. But I’ll leave you with these words, DO RIGHT BY YOUR SON.”

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh writes open letter to Mohbad's father

Tonto Dikeh's note to Mohbad's father caught the attention of many netizens and they had mixed feelings about it.

dr_cool_boss:

“Nawa ooh all the man is asking for is DNA, why is it so difficult for you to encourage it, if they do a DNA and the child belongs to mohbad the man will learn his lessons and he will learn the hard way.”

thedrtomi:

“Really sad ! I still maintain that he might have held something against Mo for reconnecting with his mum . It doesn’t make any sense.”

yetyom_9910:

“You ppl should just find out the truth first before you all start crucifying this poor. How many men out there can take care of 3 kids in a poor condition. How many even living with there wives provides for the children? The man never and I say never charges any dime to host any interviews you ppl should go and listen to the chat on yeye kuditv on FB that she did yesterday and ya’ll will know the real truth that is my take!”

eniobanke.o:

“I find solace in the knowledge that you’re not a part of my family too.”

okeowo_oluwabunmi.96:

“Momma,you have done your part,na he know Wetin do am,God bless you and your family,you will not lost anyone and your loves one ijn.remain bless ma❤️❤️❤️.”

Nazicowries:

“So all of you are deaf when he was crying abi medicine after death.”

lawal_barakah1:

“His family does not deserve him if not for you,iyabo and gistlover who start this justice for mohbad this case will be long forgotten that man use the opportunity to gain sympathy.”

jaymoney9980:

“Ma you’ve tried your best in this course, May God in his infinite mercy reward you immensely. Rip Imole each time I listen to your songs tears roll down my eyes… we love you but God loves you more.”

shekemi_gold:

“This life don’t let them kill you ....”

ubigho_omena:

“In everything you do always pray you come from a good family that is united .”

