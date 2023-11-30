A young man was furious and disappointed at the same time after he got home to see his father with his girlfriend

According to him, his father never informed him that he would be coming around and this raised his suspicion even more

In a trending video, what started as a heated exchange of words soon degenerated into a physical drama

In a video making the rounds, a young man fought his father after returning home to find him with his lover.

An X user, Hennessey James, shared the clip with the caption:

"Did this dude overreact to his dad and girl? Or was he NOT mad enough???? Let me know what yall think."

Father and son had a heated exchange.

Source: Getty Images

The clip started with the young man making his way into the house after realising his father was present.

He lamented that it was the third time in a week that his dad would show up without telling him beforehand.

Father and son fight

On getting in, he found his girlfriend in shorts frying chicken in the kitchen while his dad had a drink at the other end while talking with her.

From a heated exchange of words, the man fought with his father. He videoed the whole thing.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@Manlikesin said:

"Girl wey i go pursue with the man. F00lish girl. "you ain't gotta go nowhere", shows you they got something going on."

@_damidaChoco said:

"Psychologically, there’s nothing going on between them just yet.

"But trust me, the father has other plans and the son knows.

"The lady is unaware. she’s just doing her duties as a daughter-in-law. As for her dress, it’s her house, it’s normal to wear what she’s comfortable IN."

@iSamsilver said:

"It’s really disrespectful showing up at people’s place without their permission or consent. Nah that’s out of line for me. You fu.ck around, you gon find out fr."

@MESIGO422 said:

"So wrong even the girlfriend is worse expect the unexpectable.. She can still go outside and knack them father and come home acting all innocent."

@Brhoelyfather said:

"Just imagine your son's woman dressing this way dam.n. Ori awon black Americans yi ti daru mehn."

Lady weds her ex's dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had married her ex-boyfriend's father.

In a TikTok post, she made a velfie with her former lover-turned-stepson, saying people think they are still in love, but they are just cool.

The wording attached to her clip reads:

"When people think you're still in love with your step son (ex-boyfriend)."

In another video, she said that she chose to marry his father instead of being heartbroken and messing with his bestie.

