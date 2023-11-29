Popular broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat has publicly announced that he is no longer involved in any issue concerning Mohbad

Hamzat, who recently interviewed the singer's dad, said he received lawsuit threats over a contract he allegedly signed

Popular blogs have shared videos of people revealing the kind of contract Mohbad's dad signed over the interviews he has been granting

Late Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, has created fresh drama concerning the motive behind his interviews over his son's death.

Broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat clarified in a video that he sees a lot of politics going on about Mohbad's case, and nobody is really fighting for justice for him.

He announced that he is no longer involved in the late singer's case after receiving lawsuit threats over a contract his dad allegedly signed.

Hamzat added that on questioning, Mohbad's dad was incoherent over the contract he signed.

He said that Mohbad's case is messed up already, and he only interviewed his dad because he (Aloba) came to him.

The broadcaster added that he hasn't spoken to Wunmi or Mohbad's mum because they have yet to come to him like his dad did.

Popular blogger Gistlover also shared a video claiming Mohbad's dad signed a contract with a brand, African TV, and they opened a fake foundation in Mohbad's name.

The blogger revealed that for the interviews, Mohbad's dad has been collecting between N10k and N20k for them.

In another video, a young man claimed Mohbad's dad got into a 75/25 sharing formula in the contract he reportedly signed, and is feigning ignorance over what he consented to.

The man added that Mohbad's dad granted an interview with Oriyomi Hamzat, birthing the drama that is brewing and exposing the secret to all.

As expected, netizens shared different opinions about the new update. Read some comments below:

beauty_touchmakeover:

"Truth be told, Moh’s father caused all these wahala, even if he was going to fight for property and DNA, he should have waited for justice to prevail first, he should have allowed his son killers be brought to book and then proceed to his next line of action but as it is now, he has flopped everything."

classdistrict:

"This is the most intelligent broadcaster in Nigeria, hands down."

tawtevic2:

"Illiteracy and ignorance are what is affecting Mo's dad! Smh."

olajuwon498:

"If person talk some clown will say no one can love moh more than his father. Imagine creating controversy around the death of your own son."

iamshay_wealth:

"This brought tears to my eyes. Wrong home, wrong boss, wrong society, wrong friends, wrong country. Everything went wrong for Imole."

princess_adetorera_ayeni:

"Baba mohbad let them say, God is your strength."

lawal_barakah1:

"And some people will come with nobody love him pass his father. Is this what y’all called fatherly love."

remshair:

"Na laugh I de laugh since, Wummi silence is golden. God just de fight her battles for her de put all her enemies to confusion. Her husband head too strong."

