Popular politician Isaac Fayose recently weighed in on the ongoing issues surrounding the death and burial procession of late singer Mohbad

In a viral clip posted on his social media page, Isaac Fayose gave his thoughts on why he thinks Mohbad's father has failed as a parent

He noted in the video that nothing in the world would make a parent go around and fight tooth and nail the way Mohbad's dad is doing for his properties if not poverty

Famous outspoken Nigerian politician Isaac Fayose, who is also the younger brother of former Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose, has stirred emotions online with some comments he recently made about Mohbad's father.

Isaac, in a recent video, slammed Mohbad's father as a failed parent who is suffering from chronic poverty.

He noted that the recent online hullabaloo between Mohbad's father and his son's wife has nothing to do with seeking justice for the late singer.

Only chronic poverty would make a parent fight for his child's properties - Isaac Fayose

In his video, the politician further noted that the fight between Mohbad's father and his son's wife is all about Mohbad's properties.

He said the call for a DNA test for Liam is to determine if he would be the owner of all of his son's properties and royalties.

Isaac further averred that only a parent suffering from chronic poverty would exhibit the kind of behaviours Mohbad's dad exuded concerning his son's death.

This isn't the first time Fayose has gone online to lambast Mohbad's father concerning his demand for a DNA test and other things.

See how netizens reacted to Fayose's comments about Mohbad's father

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng from the trending clip:

@iamomoajagun:

"Bukky Jesse dey come for you."

@oh_labim:

"We thank God their from your STATE bro Ekiti connect."

@sheddy_bi:

"You be Mumu man."

@glam9jaqueen:

"Mr Isaac eeni ri iru e lagbara Olorun. Eni ija ode ba lo n pe ara e ni okunrin. So be quiet and let him grieve as he sees fit. He will never have a son like Mohbad ever again. So he’s entitled to how ever way he sees fit. So pls Egbon e respect ara yin and show some empathy. That man’s life will never be the same again. So let him be!"

@frankigh1:

"No be poverty, that man has no single morals in him, imagine a man that brings his concubine to his married son’s house to sleep with her, he’s not a normal person."

@cutie_porsh:

"Egbon rest,supporting or condemning one person will not make us get d real k*ller…no one can love him more than a son he suffered to single handedly raise,this country is full of werey,if his mother was d one that raised him single-handedly by now story will be diff…hmmmm it is well…"

@glam9jaqueen:

"All of you can gather here to spit rubbish. Nobody I say nobody would wish death upon his or her child so you all have no right to to talk down on that Father regardless."

@bum_caps:

"The father shows he has always been jealous of his son."

@ayanfe_comedian_official:

"Does this mean the whole Ekiti state has poverty mentality, don’t forget the man is from your state a town hall next to your balablue village."

@_____ajokee:

"The man wasted everybody effort!"

Isaac Fayose sends 200k to Mohbad's Son, pledges 100k monthly upkeep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Isaac Fayose extending his hand of goodwill to Mohbad's son after the singer's sudden demise.

According to him, the news surrounding the singer's sudden death broke him, despite not knowing him or his music before his death.

Fayose sent the sum of N200,000 to the singer's wife and son and promised to send them a monthly upkeep of 100k henceforth.

