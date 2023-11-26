Following the ugly drama and revelation over Isreal DMW and ex-wife Sheila's crashed marriage, Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted

The popular socialite who went with Isreal's boss, Davido, to the wedding revealed their separation is painful to him

Chiefpriest also shared a video of Isreal and Sheila during their first dance at their lavish wedding

Davido's best friend Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to the Isreal and ex-wife Sheila's split.

In the post on his Instagram page, the businessman revealed the breakup was a painful pill to swallow after Sheila shared her side of the story.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to Isreal and ex-wife's drama

Source: Instagram

To drive home his point, Chiefpriest shared a video he recorded from Isreal's wedding where he and his wife looked so in love as they gazed into each other's eyes and had their couple's dance.

His post came after Isreal took to social media with a detailed explanation of how his marriage ended despite all he did for Sheila and her parents.

See Cubana's chiefpriest's post below:

Reactions to Chiefpriest's post

Read the some of the mixed reactions the post generated below:

merita_baby:

"Israel thinks sheila being a virgin means she’s naive, because he was obviously looking for a woman to control. He can be doing “my oga my oga” and still build his own brand. Doing My oga my oga will not pay his bills forever."

glitters_bigglitz:

"U just lost a man because probably wetin ur frds de tell u say na boy to Davido… na u go still regret later."

joshblen32:

"Watching this video I didn’t see a couple sharing intimmate moments lavished in love, I saw two individuals having a gist when they were meant to have a ravished moment. It’s easy to spot love birds, when you see a couple into each other you’ll know."

lela_uko:

"I’m still saying it again. It’s ridiculous how y’all are all worried about the monetary expenditures that Israel spent, and not his personal life and how he treats his wife."

jhoystin:

"I’m glad that this Genz kids know what they want. Many women would have endured the verbal abuse and all, but she walked away from it all."

mwenzjr:

"Y’all stop making this a big deal….. encourage them and make them fix this."

minister_of_enjoyment00:

"Money just waste, na to return bride price o."

Davido allegedly unfollows Sheila

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer sparked reactions on social media amid the messy callouts between Isreal DMW and his ex-wife Sheila Courage.

The drama started after Isreal took to social media with details about how the marriage crashed in less than a year.

The singer allegedly unfollowed Sheila after she told her messy side of the story.

Source: Legit.ng