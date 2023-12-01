Popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s memory is still fresh in the minds of fans following his death on September 12, 2023

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of a fashion designer paying tribute to the late musician

In the viral clip, the young lady rocked a long cape with Mohbad’s face on it accompanied by messages of justice

Popular Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, has remained in the hearts of fans following his unfortunate demise.

Recall that the music star died under unclear and controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, sparking a public outcry for him to find justice.

Video as Nigerian designer pays tribute to Mohbad with runway outfit. Photos: @iammohbad, @bluepearl_fashion_empire

Source: Instagram

Over a month after his demise, a Nigerian fashion designer, Blue Pearl, decided to pay her tribute to the late singer in an interesting way.

A video made the rounds online from the recently held Prudential Fashion Academy graduation ceremony and it showed the young designer strutting the runway in a cape made to honour the late Mohbad.

On the cape, which swept the floor of the runway, was a picture of the late singer accompanied by a condolence message and a message for justice.

It reads:

“RIP Imole, justice for Mohbad.”

As the lady strutted down the runway, the DJ played one of Mohbad’s songs and the crowd was heard screaming their support in the background.

See the touching video below:

Reactions as fashion designer pays tribute to Mohbad on runway

The video of the young lady’s touching tribute to the late musician caught the attention of many Nigerians and they all shared their reactions in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

ajoke________________:

“i still cried this afternoon because of mohbad may God rest his soul.”

Big_babyrich:

“Heard his music this evening and it disorganized my whole mood.”

beliciousbybee:

“I saw this and I screamed goosebumps...Rest Easy king.”

l_am_olammie:

“God bless her…for honoring him.”

bemi_needles:

“Goosebumps all over my body …beautiful dress.”

_jhaytee:

“I feel like crying.”

chiom_chioom:

“Ahhhhhhhhhh goosebumps .”

hephzibahh___:

“God bless her.”

lingeriebytemmy:

“I promise I’m not crying.”

owunezi_juliet:

“Wow. This is super impressive and creative.”

gold_david_:

“WowThis is so nice.”

Tonto Dikeh writes letter to Mohbad's dad

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, penned down an open letter to late singer Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star reacted to new claims making the rounds of Mr Aloba now collecting money for interviews among other things.

In the lengthy note, the movie star expressed her deep disappointment with Mohbad’s father’s actions as she accused him of gravely letting down his son’s memory.

Source: Legit.ng