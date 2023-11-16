Popular nightlife king and socialite Yhemo Lee recently trended online as clips of him getting gassed up in the club went viral

This video is coming days after news about him and his partner called it quits on their relationship

In the viral clip, Yhemo Lee was seen being hailed by a hypeman in the club, noting that he was a legend to have been able to take two women on vacation

Popular nightclub owner and brand influencer Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, trends online as a clip of him getting taunted in the club by a hypeman goes viral.

In the viral clip, Yhemo Lee was seen being by the hypeman who described him as a legend.

Nightlife king Yhemo Lee gets hailed in the club by a hypeman over his love for women. Photo credit: @yhemolee/@thayour_b

Source: Instagram

During the hype, the hypeman gave reasons why he called Yhemo Lee a young legend in the game.

Yhemo Lee goes on vacation with two different women

The viral video came days after news that Yhemo Lee's relationship with his famous girlfriend Oyindamola had crashed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, it seems Yhemo is unfazed by the crash of his relationship, as he was seen having the time of his life at a Lagos nightclub.

See the video of Yhemo Lee in the club making the rounds online:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from the viral clip:

@__oluwakemisola__:

"Una Dey hype nonsense."

@damilola__r:

"Yhemo Lee go soon reach me I belive."

@hameenat__pearl:

"Lol....this one too na flex?"

@willz_da_wizard:

"Yhemo na city boy make Huna free dat man."

@originaltopboy7:

"When He start begging God to see a wife you won’t be there. I hope and pray gets to realize what he’s doing wrong before too late. I hope…. All love."

@courageberry_:

"When you have money you live your fantasy."

@nyr.rino:

"This guy and Davido giran for women matter gon."

@misie_beauty_empire:

"And now she’s crying about best in cheating like she wasn’t once a participant."

Reactions as Yhemo Lee shares receipt of N40m spent in club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yhemo Lee stirred reactions online as he shared the receipt of his recent "doings" at a nightclub.

In the viral clip, Yhemo Lee showed off some of the expensive jewellery and clothes he had on. Before flaunting the several empty bottles, he and his crew spent N40m on.

The nightlife promoter also showed off his car and gave a sneak peek of one of his moments grooving in the club.

Source: Legit.ng