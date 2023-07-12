Famous nightlife king and socialite Yhemo Lee has sparked reactions online after a clip of him calling out travel agencies and their ridiculous fees on social media

Yhemo, in the trending clip, described travel agencies as frauds siphoning the blood and sweat of Nigeria on the grounds of immigration

The nightclub owner, Yhemo Lee, went ahead to reveal that he was charged N2.8m as a Visa fee for a trip to South Africa

Popular Lagos big boy and nightlife boss Yhemo Lee has sparked many emotions online after a clip of him fiercely while being comically called out by Nigerian travel agencies.

In a viral clip, Yhemo Lee tagged Nigerian travel agencies as thieves engaging in daylight robbery. The show promoter revealed in the trending clip that he was charged an astronomical amount of N2.8m for a Visa to South Africa.

Popular hypeman Yhemo Lee has trends online after a clip of him calling out a travel agency went viral. Photo credit: @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

Yhemo noted that it made no sense for someone travelling from one African country to another to pay that much.

He further noted that this doesn't mean he would still not pay for tickets, lodging, and several other fees along the way.

Watch the hilarious clip of Yhemo complaining about the Visa fee a travel agency charged him:

See the reactions Yhemo's clip stirred online after calling out a travel agency

@hey___meeyah:

"That’s how one said, Cotonue trip, 1.2 million."

@_amaju_:

"Not me cleaning my screen thinking there’s pen stain on it lol."

@taaooma:

"Magzeemum 4 days?"

@midey_pearl_:

"My own visa na 350,000 naira ooona u know ur agent."

@donifeskiofficial:

"The video effect be making me feel my screen is dirty."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"But why remanded I don laugh taya."

@ewatomi.xx:

"Na bcus of that your banny u wan go SA, no lie na since wen she go u don shout this SA."

@do2dtun:

"You just talk my mind ."

@redbutterflydude:

"Before we look yhemo Lee don go charge phone for UK."

@eichiemoses31:

"Never com ooo…serious Cold dy..u no go enjoy am..com for summer…"

