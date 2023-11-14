Big Brother Naija Venita Akpofure added some ravishing sparkle to the timelines with her gorgeous appearance on a magazine cover

The reality TV star bared herself out to share the intricacies of raising her girls alone as a single mother

Speaking further, she deliberated on the need to have a masculine figure in the lives of her daughters while touching on other personal areas

Big Brother Naija Venita Akpofure is making waves online with her stunning looks as she made it as Aura magazine's latest cover girl.

Known for her eloquence and candour, Venita shared some insights into her personal life, focusing on her relationships in the past and the lessons she learned from them.

During the interview, Venita opened up about the struggles and feelings that have arisen from single-handedly catering for her daughters, with little or no contributions from her father. She admitted that she misses the physical closeness of a relationship.

"I do miss the intimacy of having someone to talk to about everything. However, the children's father hasn't been very active and hasn't significantly contributed to their lives. So, whether he's present or not, it wouldn't affect what the children need," she said.

Venita expressed the importance of having a father figure or masculine presence in her children's lives, particularly as her oldest child turns 11.

However, she also emphasises her trust in God to provide and her capability to handle the responsibilities associated with parenting.

The BBNaija star mentioned that she wouldn't welcome masculine energy solely for the sake of it; there's a condition attached.

BBNaija Venitta as cover girl sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured directions from the reality TV star's love interest, Adekunle Gold, and more.

@adekunleolopade:

"The last slide. Actually no wait, all of them. They can shut down the internet now."

@soma_apex:

"Adenitaaaa❤️❤️, I would say my ovaries but I don’t have any… but you get sha."

@theangeljbsmith:

"Oh girl you ate that."

@Eri_addict:

"Giving everything it’s supposed to give. VENITA THE COVER GIRL. VENITA X AURA."

@officialdav3:

“Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the beauty that is Venita?"

@OMacrich:

"All bam, but the last slid goes."

