“So Dramatic”: Fans Tease BBNaija's Angel for Calling Out Her Boyfriend Soma After Sweet Moment
Celebrities

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Big Brother Naija star Angel Smith took to social media to seek the nation's support through prayers for her boyfriend Soma's behaviour
  • The reality TV star and her co-star lover recently buzzed the internet with an admirable moment they shared on an elevator
  • Following that, Angel went on to call the attention of her fans and followers regarding her lover's habit

Big Brother Naija star Angel Agnes Smith has publicly shamed her lover, Soma, over a household matter and has demanded a national prayer.

This came after a viral love-up of the duo on an elevator made the rounds on the internet.

Angel was spotted in a warm, cosy moment with her man as she snuggled in his embrace while he did a brief mirror video of both of them heading out.

BBNaija All Stars Angel and Soma
Angel calls out lover Soma Credit: @theangelijbsmith, @soma_apex
Later on, the reality TV star revealed the problem: She is currently dancing with her partner, Soma.

She bemoaned that Soma always presses the toothpaste in the middle rather than the bottom.

Angel confessed that she was going through a tough time and requested that the internet community pray for her.

"Pray for me guys; I am going through a lot. I have fallen in love with a man who presses the middle of the toothpaste tube. My family and I will appreciate your prayers during this difficult time."

See her post below

See the video of Angel and Soma

Netizens react to BBNaija Angel's outcry

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

blossom.isio:

"Una break up go loud."

thisisbigjules:

"I’m so happy for Angel abeg! I pray their relationship lasts."

_deagram:

"These two people are in love. It might be fun to be with angel. Lol dramatic lady."

susan.ifeoma2:

"Another version of Teddy A and Bambam. I pray they end up getting married."

paulacruise_:

"They look good together I wish them happiness because I love beautiful things."

joycelynnamissah:

"Lovely somgel. Abeg there is no competition anywhere.... Every body should enjoy their ship. N leave somgel alone."

yesimprettyoma:

"Yours is better my own fear is being with a man that don’t want our house to look like my Pinterest board."

stansn0w:

"I thought we all agreed to pray for only single people? Those in relationships should wait."

kelurito's profile:

"E better say na middle of toothpaste them press than to press your neck.... Enjoy my dear."

yes_am_adabale:

"Angel is so dramatic, I love it."

Fans shower Soma and Angel with gifts

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans of Soma and Angel gave the lovebirds a special treat, and clips of the expensive items went viral.

The two former BBNaija All Stars housemates are in for a great time in their relationship with how their fans are pampering them.

Source: Legit.ng

