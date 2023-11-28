A Nigerian make-up artist has reached out to Davido's aide, Israel, expressing her desire to marry him

In an unexpected turn of events, a Nigerian make-up artist has expressed her heartfelt desire for Davido's aide, Israel, to enter into a relationship with her.

In her plea, the make-up artist known as @kvng_anuoluwa on Instagram emphasised her willingness to support Israel, regardless of the challenges they may face, and even offered her assistance to Davido's wife, Chioma.

Speaking further, the make-up artist expressed her readiness to embrace the changes that would come with their newfound love.

According to her, she's ready to kneel before Chioma Adeleke and do any other thing possible to make the marriage work.

She wrote;

“Uncle Israel leave her and date me I'm not any pastor's daughter I don't mind if u kneel down for Davido. I will even kneel down for Chioma too na me know how my life and ur life change too good forever.

"Abeg marry me. I don't mind even if u don't come home 100 years I will also be helping Chioma whenever she needs me Abeg.”

This is coming shortly after Israel DMW confirmed his separation from his wife, Sheila, alleging that Sheila and her family, particularly her mother, had defrauded him.

MUA’s plea for Israel to marry her causes online frenzy

The MUA's request has gone viral online as netizens weighed in on the situation.

Some expressed surprise at the make-up artist's bold move while others questioned the appropriateness of her public declaration.

@the_real_tobe_official said:

“If them Odumu use this for lyrics now, una go dey vex but some babes go dey embarrass una publicly.”

@xassy blade said:

"You have no shame."

@odinakazz reacted:

"Tueh. I'm ashamed of my gender."

@blessingojee reacted:

"Leave Chioma's name out of your mouth."

@odenigbooo reacted:

“Dear isreal, u have many options, women plenty. But it's better for the two of u to reconcile and move on. The grass is not greener outside f the street cold.”

@papilitino said:

“Na Israel dey hot now oh.”

@kinky_vee reacted:

“If 80% of Nigerian women were financially successful, they'll not marry. For 80% of Nigerian women, marriage is their only escape from poverty. Nigerian women are not genuine lovers. Only true lovers are Nigerian men bcos they can pick a woman from d gutters and make her a queen. A woman can't do that.”

@yesimprettyoma said:

“Na edo girls fit edo men.”

Watch the video below:

