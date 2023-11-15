Popular Nigerian singer, KCee, has now reached a milestone in his career by forming at the O2 Arena in London

The music star graced the international stage thanks to Rema who headlined the concert at the highly-coveted O2 Arena

A video from KCee’s performance at the arena went viral and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee’s recent performance at Rema’s O2 Arena concert is now making headlines.

On November 14, 2023, Rema headlined a show at the O2 Arena and he shared his spotlight with KCee by also letting him perform on the big international stage.

Nigerians react as KCee performs at Rema's O2 Arena concert. Photos: @iam_kcee, @adesope_shopsydoo

Nigerian UK-based entertainment personality, Adesope Olajide, took to his Instagram page to share a video from KCee’s performance at the O2.

In the video, the music star was seen running up on the stage with his masquerade dancers as he performed his hit song, Ojapiano.

KCee seemed very excited by the large crowd’s energy as he entertained them with his singing and movements of the masquerade dancers.

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians react as KCee performs at Rema’s O2 concert

A number of Nigerians were pleased to see KCee performing on such a big stage with masquerades. Many of them noted that the country’s culture was being represented globally while others gloated that Rema gave him the biggest platform of his career.

Read some of their comments below:

omophola_':

“If somebody tell kc say someday Rema go bring him out at O2 he no go believe.”

Ruddyunusual:

“Rema just gave Kcee his biggest platform.”

junior_big_plan11:

“Biggest platform ever in Kcee Life.”

Ohyalovex:

“Our culture ... Sweet culture ❤️.”

surveyorchikadibia:

“Rema did it for kcee.”

Papiwemba:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Ssolo_t:

“Powerful.”

olu_fatusin:

“This is how it’s supposed to be…We all need each other. What will people say…Na hin dey kill most of us small small. Amazing!!!”

gabbysho24:

“Happy for Him.”

Rema sends message to Burna Boy before 02 Arena concert

Rema stirred emotions online with his recent comment hailing Burna Boy.

The young performer took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to thank Burna Boy for being the first person who gave him the opportunity to perform at the O2 Arena.

The Calm Down crooner, who the Grammys Awards recently snubbed despite having a super successful year, noted that Burna Boy has always been a massive inspiration to him.

