Some females online have allegedly declared interest in Davido's logistic manager, Israel Afeare, best known as Isreal DMW, despite the ongoing saga between him and his estranged wife Sheila.

The entertainment hype man reportedly flaunted the countless messages he has received from females already wooing him.

Many Nigerian women appeared to be keeping tabs on Israel DmW's failed marriage, as messages from interested females have recently been flooding his direct message inbox.

After all that happened, Israel revealed that he had received tonnes of love notes from women eager to replace Sheila.

Netizens to Isreal DMW's alleged DMs

princess_eko_11:

"When Sheila finally decides to post her own DM, everywhere go burst."

ewatomi.xx:

"Dem do Juju strong thing o, d girl no even endure reach one n half years ko to japa."

royal_maffy:

"Haaa who be that olodo? Come marriage me I’m not a virgina sha, Wt the Israelite are seeing shege."

0612gleeful:

"You sure say na virgin you meet am, or they don cover your eye."

young_odk:

"Make this guy stop to day post all this things you are not a child anymore this thing day happen before."

yung_bossu:

"Time no Dey na, If any virgin near juju this time around ehn, She fit collect."

shugazcollection:

"Isreal just Dey catch cruise Dey fool himself cos of social media just wait the real pain will soon hit u by them u go understand jus Dey play dnt go and seek canceling and therapy mugu."

Sheila Courage reacts to new claims of Isreal DMW being a “2 mins” man

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW, real name Israel Afeare, has denied that her former husband is a "2 mins" man.

This clarification came after an imposter claimed that Sheila hid under an X account to make some disparaging comments against Isreal.

Sheila took to her social media account to clarify the minds of her fans and followers about the fraudulent tweet.

