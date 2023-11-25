Nigerian singer Portable and late Alaafin's wife, Dami's relationship is thriving despite his marriage

In a video seen online, the singer, who is currently in London, blushed as he jumped on a call with Queen Dami

This comes hours after Portable cried out online about his inability to travel to the UK with his wife, Bewaji

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has sparked reactions on social media with a viral video with late Alaafin's wife, Dami.

The Zazu crooner in London for a show blushed as he got on a video call with the late monarch's wife, his alleged girlfriend.

Portable and Queen Dami spark reactions with video

Source: Instagram

The duo gushed over each other like lovestruck teenagers, and Dami tagged Portable as her husband and expressed how much she missed him already.

The viral video was shared on the late monarch's wife's Instagram story channel.

This comes after the singer put the UK embassy on a blast for denying his wife UK visa to travel on tour with him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

The viral video sparked reactions on social media. Read some of the comments gathered below:

mimiibeh_:

"Nawa ooooooo, this guy wife dey try oooo. Omo… make me too dey learn to be strong woman in future because this babes aren’t letting you marry your man alone."

living_richhing:

"Only portable dey enjoy the living property and dead property."

empress_oyindamola_:

"This guy wife dey tryyyyyyyyy cos the disrespect choke."

its_catherine____:

"What do you expect from someone who married an old man?"

sugardestiny_official:

"Every woman has a perfect spec, love is love."

djfreakyradiopapa:

"When portable when miss flight and show because of the real wifeee,, u dami is here doing loving u on line, common sense it not common."

slimdiva_health_beauty:

"Portable and that him wife fight go bloody ..the day that girl stop been understanding e go be a movie."

Portable reacts to claims of dating late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was a guest on the popular The Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu and he reacted to the allegations of being with Queen Dami.

According to the music star, claims that he has a child with Queen Dami are false and that the late Alaafin fathered her children.

Not stopping there, Portable went ahead to say that Queen Dami has been his fan for a long time.

