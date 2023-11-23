Singer Portable created a social media scene after his wife was denied a UK visa

He noted that he wants to travel with his partner for family time before his concert

Portable shouted at his agent in the video not to book a flight yet as his wife must follow him abroad

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, never seemed tired of screaming on social media at every opportunity.

The 'Zazu' crooner has made it known that his wife has not been granted a UK visa even though he applied for the two of them.

Portable cries out, blasts the embassy for refusing his partner’s visa. Photo Credit @portablebaeby

The singer, who often takes his wife abroad for his tour, said he wants family time in the UK before his music concert.

Dr Zeh, as he is fondly called, also stated that he is the gangster and his wife does not have a problem, as he can't comprehend why she shouldn't be given a visa.

Portable says artiste don't travel alone

In the recording, he made it known that artists used to have an entourage whenever they travelled. He called on his London fans to help him intervene in the situation.

The singer has always shown off his wife despite having more than one woman in his life.

See the video here:

Fans react to Portable's video

Netizens have reacted to the clip made by Portable about his concert abroad. Here are some of the comments below.

@adekaz_87:

"Have you gave them all necessary documents?"

@josuper_venture:

"This guy no get sense how many artists dey do like this."

@bimspicy27':

"Bro think his Nigeria to Ghana..u gas provide ur marriage certificate to the embassy bro."

@swt1664:

"Dey make mumu noise."

@phaith_albert:

"He never understands anything he just come to internet to shout."

@akeem1183:

"Sey na everything you go dey shout niiii.... in fact Charles no lie sey u look like herbalist."

@omabarbie1:

"Go and shout at the embassy."

@harbb_ey:

"Why you no follow them drag for embassy before you do video."

@therealgodsonblaq:

"This Guy just dey trend for almost 2years.'

@auntyadijatu:

"Shey nah promoter go sponsor ur wife visa . Dey play my fans."

Portable says how he met his wife, admits she suffered with him

According to a previous report by Legit. ng Portable stated that his wife Bewaji came into his life and cared for him after his first wife disappointed him.

He noted that he has other women, but they all know Bewaji come first in his life.

The singer narrated how his wife suffered for him, and he has repaid her by taking good care of her.

