Nigerian actress Nuella Njubigbo turned heads on social media with lovely pictures of her baby months after her remarriage

The movie star, who was formerly married to film producer Tchidi Chikere, informed her followers of the good news via a detailed post

Many flocked to the comment sections to extend their goodwill messages to the soon-to-be mother and her unborn baby

Nigerian actress Nuella Njubigbo is overjoyed to share the news of her pregnancy after being married again this year.

Legit.ng reported that the actress and her ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere, buzzed the internet with the news of their divorce.

Actress Nuella Njubigbo gives birth

Source: Instagram

Earlier this year, she met and fell in love with another man; the couple eventually tied the knot.

Nuella Njubigbo took to social media to announce her pregnancy by posting images of her growing baby bump.

She disclosed in her Instagram post that an event she once deemed to be her imagination has now become a reality.

““Here we go! Thank you Lord Heart filled with praise!!!”

“My Imagination has become reality. Oh my God o! You do this one ooo.

“EL ROI, WHATGODCANNOTDODOESNOTEXIST”

See her post below

Gender reveal by Nuella

Nigerians react to Nuella Njubigbo’s post here

Legit.ng compiled the reactions here:

ucheogbodo:

"Odogwu Jesus double Congratulations sis."

chyomsss:

"I’m so happy for her .A more resounding proof that people who leave abusive marriages still find love/happiness."

phaithy30bg:

"Dem say person don born boy you say na still expecting."

_urbandj:

"Atleast she no naked to announce pregnancy, congratulations wishing you safe delivery for you and your baby."

ayzne_'s profile:

"Awww… this is so beautiful, do not let anyone make you feel less of yourself.. congrats."

ajibofashionworld.2:

"25th Nov is World Nuella’s trend day.Super proud my boo."

utonri_restaurant:

Oh! I put to bed on 26th of October last month and is a boy too. You baby shared same name with my baby Munachimso Usonwanne Richard. Congratulations once again sis

adepejuruth_cateringservice:

Beautiful congratulations.. GOD bless and protect you and the baby ijn amennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn."

Tchidi Chikere shares chat with his first ex-wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Tchidi Chikere took to social media with a screenshot showing his conversation with his former wife, Sophia.

This came after Sophia was heavily dragged on social media over her congratulatory message following his new union.

In his post, Chikere mentioned how he and Sophia were too young when they got married years ago.

