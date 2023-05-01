Popular Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo, has now reportedly found love again and made things official

A video made the rounds online of the movie star reportedly getting married for the second time to one Gin Carlos

News of Nuella’s alleged marriage trended online only days after her ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere, got married for the third time

Popular Nigerian actress, Nuella Njubigbo, has now remarried according to reports making the rounds on social media.

The movie star made headlines on social media after a video trended showing her tying the knot with her new man, Gin Carlos.

According to reports from Stella Dimoko-Korkus, Gin Carlos is a Holland-based Nigerian man from Anambra.

Video trends as actress Nuella Njubigbo marries for the second time.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by Instablog9ja and spotted by Legit.ng, Nuella and her boo were seen sporting huge smiles as they got married officially.

The movie star showed off her engagement ring as she and her new man signed their marriage register. See the wedding video below:

The news of Nuella’s alleged second marriage is coming just days after her first husband, Tchidi Chikere, trended online for getting married for the third time.

Netizens react as Nuella Njubigbo reportedly remarries

Shortly after the video from Nuella’s alleged new marriage made the rounds online, a number of netizens shared their thoughts on the union. Some of them marveled at how easy it was for the actress and her ex-husband to find love again while some people were still struggling to find love for the first time.

Read some of their comments below:

shes_ayobami:

“Meanwhile I never see one knot tie ”

pretty_ada01:

“Congrats to her❣️❣️...People dey marry two..three...God abeg naa”

favy.posh:

“Make una no finish the knot Abeg I never tie”

adeoluolatomide:

“Knot no dey finish for her and her ex-husband hand... Congratulations!”

tashaswavey:

“Make Una sha no go marry my husband…cus I no understand again.”

onye_uwaoma:

“People dae tie knot i dae knot tie ”

wendy_adamma:

“Some una don tie the knot for like three times meanwhile one I never t!e”

officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Lol may the best pepperer of ex win.. congratulations to her.”

callme_thelma_:

“Is the battle of the Knot tie Season .. TChidi Chikere 3 and Nuella 2, TChidi is still leading shaaa ”

prettyfeet_ng:

“Some people never see one ”

Tchidi Chikere shares chat with his first ex-wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Tchidi Chikere took to social media with a screenshot showing his conversation with his former wife, Sophia.

This came after Sophia was heavily dragged on social media over her congratulatory message following his new union.

In his post, Chikere mentioned how he and Sophia were too young when they got married years ago.

Source: Legit.ng