Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe left many swooning once again over her beautiful union with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti.

The screen goddess recently posted a video where she was seen serving her husband various well-nourished foods, all of which he devoured without leaving a crumb on the dish.

Mercy Aigbe spoils her husband with excess food Credit: @realmercyaigbe

At some point in the video, Kazeem became tired of eating and was surprised to see that his wife had culinary delights for him to consume.

After he rejected the last meal, Mercy promptly handed the movie marketer a shirt and wrapper with a camera stand so they could go outside for a skit shoot.

See the video below

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's video

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Alhaji you chop abi you no chop? Pls sir stand up."

bukunmioluwasina:

“If I hear pim!!!!! Oya ita come do the work of the food wey you chop.."

wangaraufoods:

So this is how you get Alhaji to do all these wonderful contents? Well done mama. December 15th, we pin."

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Oya get up padi mi, no time to waste time. Remember we are the sold out gang! Come Dec 15th #ADAomoDaddy in cinemas across Nigeria."

iamkerren_:

"atleast Alhaji don chop belleful, wear Ankara and get the show started edakun."

honeybimbzcouture:

"Mummy o, Please how can I comment using voice ,that’s the only way I can explain myself oh my God. Please give us more of this."

charleslily_:

"Justice for Alhaji."

Mercy Aigbe and her Hubby attend Owanbe together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when it reported a recent viral clip of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby attending a wedding party in Lagos.

The clip surfaced online after a long period when the couple was on a low-key after their February love fest.

This also came months after Mercy Aigbe embarked on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim, and she took a new name, Haija Minnah.

