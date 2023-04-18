Actor Tchidi Chikere recently took to social media with a screenshot showing his conversation with his former wife, Sophia

This came after Sophia was heavily dragged on social media over her congratulatory message following his new union

Chikere in his post mentioned how he and Sophia were too young when they got married years ago

Nollywood movie star Tchidi Chekere has been trending in the online community after news of his new marriage became public.

The actor recently took to his Instagram page with a screenshot showing the conversation he had with his first wife, Sophia.

Tchidi Chikere shares convo with first wife. Photo: @tchidichikereofficial

Source: Instagram

Apparently, netizens had heavily descended on Sophia after she extended her congratulations to the actor following his new union.

In his chat with Sophia, the former wife mentioned how she couldn’t be bothered about trolls making a big deal of her congratulatory message.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chikere, in turn, mentioned how most people have no idea that he still has a cordial relationship with her.

In his caption, the actor went on to note how he had his first wife got things wrong because they got married when they were both still too young.

See his post below:

Social media users react

fortunista_by_ivy said:

"This guy and JJC are in the same village meeting."

joynnk051 said:

"Why I do like the first x wife is doing this to pepper the x wife second wife."

queenjey_abikwi said:

"Like play like play, the First wife is still running things like she never left! Just dey play!!"

dami_manesa said:

" For the first time, Online in-laws in the mud."

sparkleshoesandbags said:

"Them they sub Nutella. Shebe she sntch the man from his first wife that's her friend and the first wife is happy, them don sntch am too from her.. Nutella collect your sub."

Funke Akindele's ex-hubby JJC remarries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz, reportedly remarried secretly.

According to reports, the music producer got married to an Ebira bride secretly in Kano state a few months after parting ways with Funke.

It was said that JJC refused to take photos at the event, but a video of his alleged new bride made the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng