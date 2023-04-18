Tchidi Chikere’s ex Nuella Njubigbo is brazen in letting the public know the marital situation between her and the filmmaker

Recall that Njubigbo and Chikere divorced after seven years of their marriage, and the latter moved on to marry a third wife

Nuella received tonnes of trolls from netizens over her ex’s celebration as she was coerced to narrate her side of the story

Talented Nigerian filmmaker Tchidi Chikere has been over the news regarding his third marriage to an unidentified woman.

It was reported that Chikere and actress Nuella Njubigbo got married in 2014 after he split from his first wife, Sophie Williams.

However, the actress allegedly left her husband’s house after seven years of marriage.

In 2021, Chikere and Njubigbo were alleged to be divorced after unfollowing each other on social media.

Nuella Njubigbo sharing her story

As the news of Nuella’s ex-husband’s marriage went around the internet like wildfire, and netizens taunted her for having a taste of her medicine, the actress was coerced into wanting to share her story with the public.

Taking to Instagram, Nuella wrote:

"Silence isn’t always empty…. Telling my story on my Youtube."

See her post below

Internet users jeer Nuella for daring to exonerate herself

omadan4u:

"You want to tell us how u were sleeping with him even when he was married to Sophia, and u later became his second wife when Sophia left. Or how he started cheating on you with other girls after u married him, and when you couldn't take it anymore u fled."

omochioma_:

"Which mumu story? When u ran into marriage because u felt u had it all u didn’t tell ur crappy story! U followed him cos u wanted to be boss lady or cos he prolly has a big dik! U want to tell story on YOUTUBE to make money and use our head! Madam getat! U for no run na! Ozwai."

alaereselky:

"Ok, but in all we do as women, don’t be the reason for another woman’s sadness, even if a marriage is at the point of breaking stay away, Don’t be there to finalize the divorce process with the man."

realchefjanet:

"No one wants to hear your story madam, what goes around comes around. Move on or better still look for another married man to sntch."

