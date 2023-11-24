Nigerian actress and comedian Kie Kie made headlines with the style she used to celebrate her daughter Nola's birthday

A series of pictures showed the skit maker and her daughter in a lush ball gown as they both matched their scintillating attire

Another video saw the skit maker donning a unicorn suit to entertain her daughter, who was more than pleased with the display

Nigerian comedian Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, better known by her stage name Kiekie, has beautifully celebrated her daughter Nola’s first birthday, filled with dreamy love.

Sharing lovely pictures and videos from the occasion, she wrote a lengthy tribute to her daughter in honour of her first year on earth.

KieKie and daughter stun netizens with exuberant photo shot for her 1st birthday Credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

The skit maker revealed that her child was her Thanksgiving baby and the youngest and purest life teacher.

Kiekie remarked on the special affection her daughter has given her and how it has provided her happiness and contentment.

She made a solemn promise to keep encouraging her little one with kind words, knowing that God would never leave their side.

See her adorable pictures below

See the video of KieKie entertaining her daughter as a unicorn

Netizens swoon over KirKie and her daughter

symplysimi:

"Nola babyyyyy, Happy birthday. Kiks kilode to post personal? Are you the beday girl?"

bimboademoye:

"Pls what made you take personal pictures kiekie . You even raised hand ?. Asin is It your birthday . Mtschewwww."

maraji_:

"Happy birthday Nola , You are so beautiful. As for the lady raising up her hand , Happy birthday to you too."

diaryofakitchenlover:

"Omg. God bless you Shonoloa. Ona e ma la si rere Titi lailai Amin ❤️."

ariyiikedimples:

"Please ma @kie_kie__ Wetin that 4th and 6th slide Dey do there? Na your buyday?"

adesuaetomi:

"Is it your birthday? Pls shift. Happy birthday babyyyyyy Nolaaaaa."

tenientertainer:

"Na you gongon Dey do birthday. Hppy birthday our baby Nolaaa ❤️❤️❤️ Aunty Teni loves."

ariyiikedimples:

"This is so cuteI just dey whine teeth."

Source: Legit.ng