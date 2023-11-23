Nigerian actress Shaffy Bello shared her thoughts on the debates surrounding the value of women in relationships.

The veteran actor argued on the ‘Me, Her and Everything Else’ podcast that men shouldn’t be the only ones bringing things to the table

Shaffy imagined herself as a guy and stated that she could not get married to a woman who would be a burden

Nigerian actress Shaffy Bello has weighed in on the value of what women should add to their relationships.

In an interview with Stephanie Coker, the actress advised women to stop questioning men when they ask what they contribute to the table. She added that she would not want a liability if she were a male.

The actress elaborated by saying that if she were a guy, she would not want to be a burden to anyone.

Shaffy further said that men find independent women more appealing. Women, in her opinion, should avoid coming across as overly dependent.

See her video below

Shaffy Bello’s video sparks reactions online

Many people agreed with her in the comments, but some disagreed.

See their comments below:

@iam__temmyy:

"What I’ve noticed; it takes growing older and passing that 20s baddie stage for some of them to be truthful.

"After 20s, they get more serious and focused with life, no more shenanigans. While others don’t mind saying the truth even in that same 20s."

swt_wealth:

"Na that liability some men like oo we that work day and night them go dey use us play."

emmanuel_hapi2:

"See sensible podcast no those rubbish wey dem dey talk about gbola and vibator 24/7."

favour_userhumu:

"A woman who's submssive and play her wife and mother roles but doesn't contribute financially, is not a liability."

samsonironside's:

"Them podcast girls no go like this one ooo war go soon start."

hi_islamiyyah:

Just have something doing as a woman,forget about this table thing sef,you need to be productive as a man or woman."

@Dprince_charmin:

"The girls wey dey shout "I agree, true, she's right " na them gan gan no dey like that question."

