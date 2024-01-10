A video showing a lady walking in slow motion on a road has gone viral, captivating netizens around the world

In the video, the lady was seen dressed unconventionally, elegantly walking at an unusually slow pace

This unique display of slow-motion walking sparked reactions and curiosity among viewers who questioned her walking style

In a mesmerising TikTok video that has taken the internet by storm, a lady was captured walking in slow motion, leaving viewers captivated.

The video shared by @stargirllinda on TikTok showcased her distinctive style of moving at an incredibly slow pace while elegantly catwalking.

Lady with strange walking step trends Photo credit: @stargirllinda/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mesmerising TikTok video of lady walking in slow motion

Netizens were intrigued by her unconventional approach, sparking a wave of reactions and discussions across social media platforms.

What added to the intrigue was the lady's choice of attire, which further amplified the uniqueness of the video.

Dressed unconventionally, she stood out as she gracefully moved in slow motion.

Netizens react to lady’s unusual slow-motion walking style and attire

Netizens were left wondering about the purpose behind her slow-paced walk and how she managed to fulfil her responsibilities within the given time constraints.

The video has garnered countless comments with viewers expressing their fascination, amusement, and curiosity about her unusual approach.

Rosemary reacted:

“She was an aspired model before she became mad, so in her head, she's still a model practicing her steps.”

Darkskin.ashleeyyy said:

“She's a ballerina.”

Laavernemensah said:

“Imagine you are late for work and she stops the car you are in.”

@Aduke said:

"I have seen her before for those doubting. She's real I know her."

Nana reacted:

“This lady seems to need help because how can a sound human walk like this? I mean for wat? Be healed dear.”

@awaltonny reacted:

“I saw her at Koforidua or she's not the one.”

Ladyaisha reacted:

“So if a dog chase her will she run? Or she will walk like this.”

Rosa reacted:

“People talking abt her walking me wondering what she's wearing.”

@akosuasaka reacted:

“We have a lady like this in koforidua technical university.”

Ella reacted:

“Na lie lee drag that her bag if she no go chase u.”

Watch the video below:

