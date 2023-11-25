Davido's logistics manager, Isreal, and his ex-wife Sheila have both shared reasons why their marriage ended

While netizens debate claims from both sides, Davido has put up a tweet that has equally grabbed attention

The Unavailable crooner preached the importance of one speaking only when necessary for it to carry value

David Adeleke, aka Davido, has waded into the messy online drama between his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, and his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

Drama kicked off after Isreal took to social media to reveal how ungrateful and deceptive Sheila was despite all he did for her.

Davido sparks reactions with post on staying silent Photo credit: @isrealdmw/@davido

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, Isreal's boss, Davido, preached the importance of staying silent until it is essential to speak up.

His tweet read:

"Speak when necessary. The words carry more value then."

View the tweet below:

Recall that earlier this month, Sheila confirmed that her marriage to Isreal had ended and they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Reactions to Davido's post

The singer's post sparked mixed reactions on X, read some comments gathered below:

@rilwan_ola01:

"Can you still help them solve the crisis or it’s completely over ? I like the fact that isreal narrates his grievances tho."

@KingRofem:

"You have yet to call your uncle out for the mismanagement of the state resources."

@honest30bgfan_:

"See who you carry as manager no fit even manage him own marriage."

@Feyishola_30BG:

"The first post this girl made after she got married to isreal was very obvious that he doesn't love Isreal. I swearrrrrr, that thoughts came to my mind that day, I just overlooked. Because I don't want to say anything that would spoil person marriage."

@Opeyemtech:

"Davido says you should stop being an aproko."

@IamBlaccode:

"Couldn't agree more, Davido! Words hold immense power, they can build bridges or break them. And it's intriguing how Isreal Dmw's estranged wife recently stepped up to share her side of the story. Sometimes, it takes courage to speak up and bring the truth to light."

@Akewusolaf:

"Wisdom is very apt in everything we do. Let's pray for wisdom to speak right at the right time."

Isreal’s ex was abused physically and emotionally

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW's wife Sheila replied to his claims in the post calling her out about how their marriage ended.

She revealed Isreal went to her mum's shop to beat her up and finally tagged the police even though she was advised not to bring it online.

Isreal's ex-wife revealed shocking details of how she and her mum were physically abused and claimed she was locked out of her matrimonial home.

Source: Legit.ng