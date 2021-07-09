Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello was among the celebrities who attended RMD's 60th birthday party

The beautiful actress shared some lovely photos from the party as she was spotted with musician Korede Bello

Shaffy, actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz were also seen together in a cute video

Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello recently shared a fact about herself and singer Korede Bello, and it got her fans and followers surprised.

Actress Shaffy Bello reveals a fact about herself and Korede Bello. Photos: @shaffybello

The beautiful actress and the singer attended RMD's 60th birthday and they took a photo together.

Shaffy and Korede are related

Sharing the photo with her followers on Instagram, Shaffy revealed that she is related to Korede. According to her, they are family, and they are related by blood.

She also gave a shoutout to Funke Akindele Bello and her husband as they also met at RMD's birthday.

Nigerians react

nuelbraxton2:

"Na true ooooo aunty shaffy."

damibusari:

"Wow."

king_chidynma:

"Awww."

seghairpreneur:

"Aww. lovely, beautiful, and handsome Bello family."

nussy.b:

"The Bello's clan. shey I will not go and change my surname to bello bayi."

ahmed.a.bello:

"The Bellos."

_theaanuade:

"Wow."

'You are a national treasure' - Shaffy Bello to RMD

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaffy Bello gushed over the legendary actor on his birthday.

The actress started off by sharing how Nigerians have watched the celebrant on the screens for years and moved from praising him for just his looks to admiring his classic, distinguished and relentless nature.

Speaking further, Bello called RMD a national treasure and praised him for being a true example of a leader.

According to her, he is humble to the core, has a great work ethic, and is a wonderful human being.

Source: Legit