Veteran actress Shaffy Bello has, for the first time, discussed her failed marriage which she claims she let go for her successful career in the movie industry

the actress made this known during an interview and revealed that she has no regrets about the decisive decision

Shaffy left her family in the US for over 10 years in search of greener pastures in acting in Nigeria

Popular Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, spoke about her family and her thriving career.

The actress revealed that she left her family in the US because she felt boxed and couldn't spread her wings.

Actress Shaffy Bello opens up about sacrificing her marriage for her career. Credit: @iamshaffybello

Source: Instagram

She narrated how she made the tough decision:

"I paid the price of not having a connection with my children then. My daughter was 13, my son was 11. At a point I even quit my job to raise my kids.

I sacrificed a lot for them to be nurtured, only to now leave them in their early teenage years with their father, and then again, their dad is out there making a living and I am here in Nigeria making a living, soo they missed the joint parental touch but that is about that”

On her husband, she said:

“I left my husband, because he allowed me, we divorced five years ago when I was 45 and that was a huge sacrifice, he is a good man and father to the children, the distance affected us, long distance relationship was difficult."

Shaffy also revealed that her children often come over for a vacation in Nigeria.

Check a snippet of the interview below:

