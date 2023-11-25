A video of Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko and his stunning Moroccan wife Leila at a prestigious occasion caught the attention of the internet

The senator was seen arriving at an event with Laila in one of their gorgeous rides as the elegant woman led the pace into the adorned hall full of dignitaries

Fans of Regina Daniel couldn't wait to hide their displeasure, as was evident in their remarks on social media

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko and his charming Moroccan wife, Laila, captured online attention with a video showcasing one of their glamorous outings.

In the clip, the senator and Laila made a grand entrance at an event, arriving in one of their luxurious vehicles.

Ned Nwoko and Moroccan Wife step out for an event Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Laila, exuding elegance, took the lead as they entered a beautifully decorated hall filled with dignitaries.

Nevertheless, supporters of Regina Daniels, the billionaire's youngest wife, expressed their discontent with the event in their online comments.

See the video below

Netizens react to the video of Ned and Moroccan wife

See their reactions below:

emvees_lenceria:

"Lord my heart can’t take it , how do these women have mind to cope .. Regina Dey shoot for location , Ned can’t wait he call runner."

garfield_multi_express:

"This might even be reginas idea . cus the other woman seems nice too."

melaningoddexx:

"How does this work self ? u stay at home and wait for whatever STI he comes back with or u wait your turn to be loved? He loves them all the same at the same time ? u wait your turn to be forked? How does this kind of marriage work pls someone explain to me."

nonlikeray:

"The way he holds her though. He gets more prestige amongst his peer when his Moroccan lady is with him. I guess."

chachalinus022:

As a woman just know you can’t replace the first wife no matter how much you try to. Men will always choose their wife wives over you

tonycret7:

"I don't care if life is good or not , my daughter will never marry an ancestor, they are lots of young men out there with money."

ugegbe.o:

"He has been going out with this one lately, maybe na monthly stuff... December might be Regina’s turn."

i_am_gloryvictor:

"Waits her turn in their comfortable mansion... Not jumping from man to man.. She's responsible with it.. She's not on the streets.. So why you making mockery of her.. Her situation is better than all these other actresses.. Let her be."

expensive_itsekiri_boy:

"Respect any billionaire that is humble and with one wife."

Regina Daniels speaks on spicing her matrimonial bed in racy video

The revelation that Nigerian actress Regina Daniels turned heads online with her recent revelation of what she does before retiring for the night.

The billionaire wife posted a video of herself in a steamy and short nightgown, showing off her physique and strutting with confidence.

In the clip, the actress is seen dancing to Spyro's Only Fine Girl in her revealing sleeping attire before retiring for the night.

Source: Legit.ng