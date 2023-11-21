Fast-rising Street pop singer Young Duu continues to make waves across the Nigerian music industry

A recent clip of some elderly church women of the Redeemed Christian Church of God doing a rendition of Yung Duu's song Oyinmo has gone viral

Oyinmo has been pulling numbers on the Naija music charts, and at the moment, it seems older Nigerians have caught the fever as well

Young Afro-Streetpop artist Habeeb Oluwabamishe, better known as Yung Duu, is gradually carving a space within the Nigerian music industry.

Yung Duu's debut single, Oyinmo, is gradually becoming a street anthem and has even started making waves amongst religious and elderly folks.

A clip of some RCCG women using Yung Duu and Carter Efe's Oyinmo for praise and worship goes viral. Photo credit: @mazitundednut/@official_yung_duu

Days after some members of a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) were seen doing a rendition of Yung Duu's Oyinmo, another clip from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) went viral.

Yung Duu's Oyinmo is set to become the song of the year

Famous Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut has sparked reactions online as he shared a clip of some RCCG elderly women using Yung Duu's music for praise and worship.

In reaction to the clip, the media personality said it is undeniable that Yung Duu is on his way to becoming a star.

Watch the clip of the RCCG women singing Yung Duu's song:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Tunde Ednut's post:

@iamsexysteel:

"Dem don ignore the sweet part…..what happened to emi kpelu monke oh…..ki la jo n ke oh…"

@yourprincecharming01:

"Who else was waiting to hear "Emi ati monke."

@kingsgoldcomedy:

"Please what’s the meaning of that oyimo and which language is it??…mek person no go Dey praise juju say na God."

@funnyhypemanoflagos:

"Carter Efe didn’t let the song blow up the way it’s supposed to, due to greed and selfishness."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"The song never complete oo mummy toke ni monke part nko."

@oluwakemi._o:

"Make we no lie the song too sweet."

@official_rolesh:

"The song is meaningful though makes sense than zazu but my country prefer meaningless lyrics."

@jectimi_comedy:

"That’s why boy I too like am."

@comedianebiye:

"You see why God no dey take naija serious?"

@bahdboitexas:

"Song wey don dey exist before young duu parent self born him."

@bolbelle:

"If I wasn’t Nigerian by nationality, I’d have been really hurt. I’m so happy for the “very handsome” Young Duuu tho."

Yung Duu calls out Carter Efe for attending shows without him

Legit.ng recalls reporting when up-and-coming singer Young Duu went online to call out Carter Efe, noting that he was trying to reap him.

Duu made these allegations during an Instagram Live session. He claimed that Carter Efe was trying to steal his song Oyinmo from him.

He publicly said that Carter Efe was a comedian, not a musician, yet he used his work for personal gain.

