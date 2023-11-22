The cruise-catching between Nollywood power couple Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti has taken a new turn

Famous Nollywood power couple Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, have set social media on fire.

Days after a clip of the couple jumping on the Kizz Daniel's Bodyguard challenge, they have dropped another viral video that has sent many of their fans into overdrive.

The trending new video is a recreated scene from one of Alabi Pasuma's famous stage performances.

Mercy Aigbe's hubby laments

One of the highlights of the new video is the outfit the couple had on in the viral skit. They tried to recreate the dressing of an average Lagos "Agbero" (Bus park thugs).

Kazim Adeoti has stirred emotions online as he reacts to the viral clip on his wife's page, noting that pulling off some of these performances has not been easy.

Fans have been gushing over Kazim Adeoti's acting skills as he continues to deliver effortlessly in all of the skits released by his wife to promote his new movie, Ada Omo Daddy.

@toyin_abraham:

"Pls everyone help me watch ada Omo daddy oooooejoorrrrrr."

@kie_kie__:

"O ti waaa da bayiii."

@chief_femibranch:

"Nah! I am done. I can't cannot."

@kazimadeoti:

"My eyes don see sege. You guys must watch Ada Omo Daddy o."

@bukunmioluwasina:

"At this point @kazimadeoti suppose dey collect salary from you. Se e mo pe awon la n wo nibi sha?"

@maryremmynjoku:

"Ha!!! Aya D Owner and The Owner!!"

@oluwabukolayeye:

"WAOOOOOO I WATCHED THIS MORE THAN 10 TIMES.ITS SO BEAUTIFUL. MARRIAGE IS SWEET IF URE WITH D RIGHT PERSON."

@wumitoriola:

"Egbami, Alhaji @kazimadeoti what is going on here?"

@officialtaiwoadeyemi:

" oro aje yi wa lagbara ooo Ive learnt that regardless of your status, once it comes to your work, give it aggressive and brutal marketing tactics mehn!"

@tayofaniran:

"Billionaire Hustlers , Aje ma wa o."

@opeyeminifemiaustine:

"This one enter 100/100%"

@mustiphasholagbade:

"Eskis sir @adekazproductions what’s going on here?"

Mercy Aigbe and her Hubby attend Owanbe together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when it reported a recent viral clip of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby attending a wedding party in Lagos.

The clip surfaced online after a long period when the couple was on a low-key after their February love fest.

This also came months after Mercy Aigbe embarked on her first pilgrimage to Mecca after officially converting to a Muslim, and she took a new name, Haija Minnah.

