Portable's ex-signee Young Duu has released a new song, Oyinmo, featuring Carter Efe, and it has started going viral

In a post sighted online, the choir of a white garment church led its members to worship with Oyinmo

Netizens have reacted differently to the video, with many making fun of Young Duu's former boss, Portable.

Young Duu's Oyimbo is starting to grab massive attention just a few days after its release.

In a video sighted online, the choir of a white garment Celestial church led its members as they sang the song.

Netizens react to Young Duu's church in song Photo credit: @naijaeverything/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many. Everyone in the church sang along to Oyinmo, using the music as praise and worship.

Young Duu's Oyinmo is his first release away from Portable's Zeh Nation label, after the Zazu crooner kicked him out.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

A lot of people expressed joy that Young Duu is doing well despite Portable's antics.

Read comments gathered below:

glow.bytee:

"Yøúñgidu get this December na Oshey."

immortal_drey:

"Now we can say yungiduu is better dan portable."

bigdj_pablo:

"Song so clean, no F words at all."

olareignofficial:

"The song na thanksgiving song normal."

toyobaby12:

"Portable pushed him out to glory na youngiduu get that term every disappointment is a blessing I’m happy for him. oyinmo to the world this December go sweet."

ak.com_comedy_:

"Before Friday una go still hear am for mosque.. Una dey whine grace? Grace pass grace nii."

onlyoneexpensivegram:

"Haaaaa no wonder portable dey cry since, ashey he see say song don blow na why."

jagochase411__:

"We go do Oyinmo Night next month make una come our street jamz, Portable go enter him babalawo side to renew him juju"

Portable cries out over Young Duu's involvement with Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Zazu crooner cried out over the fact that the young boy whom he took care of, fed and clothed like his child is being used against him.

Portable noted that he has an album on the way, and Carter Efe is using Young Duu to blackmail him and vowed that if he meets the skit maker anywhere, he will make sure he is arrested.

The Zeh Nation label owner's rant came after Young Duu released the snippet of his new song featuring Carter Efe.

Source: Legit.ng