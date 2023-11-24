Nigerian singer Davido is very protective of his wife, Chioma, and a recent video confirms this fact

In the clip on Instagram, the Unavailable crooner had to order his wife out of the room after her interaction with Mayorkun

Netizens shared different opinions about the video, as many people say Davido was right to interfere in the conversation

Nigerian singer Davido's wife Chioma had a swell time at his Away concert in Atlanta recently.

Backstage videos from the event have surfaced, and one has sparked social media reactions.

Netizens react to Davido's video Photo credit: @davido/@ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

Chioma was seen conversing with ex-DMW signee Mayorkun, and Davido did not seem pleased.

As Mayorkun tried to engage the mum of two, the singer interjected and softly ordered her to leave the room.

Other DMW crew members like Peruzzi witnessed the reaction as Mayorkun gently stepped back.

Recall that Davido displayed affection for his wife after performing on stage as he launched a search for her before exiting the arena.

See Davido's reaction below:

Reactions to Davido's reaction to Chioma and Mayorkun

Many people commended the singer for how he handled the situation. Read some comments below:

bella_bitesss:

"And it’s so cute to see."

the_blessedchild01:

"But why Mayorkun self look Chioma from head to toe like that?"

grind_time_eu:

"I like what he did. I guess she was the only girl with OBO-001 in that space full of men."

s_ofy__a:

"Who wouldn’t be protective of Chioma? She’s too pretty."

mr_tuboi_vibes:

"Make Peru no go peru again. Only legends understand."

lhordreema:

"Choima wey e dey treat like Egg, make Mayokun no come dey fry am for am."

big_oaa:

"Na today una just dey know, even if Chioma dey shake person self he go rush remove the girl's hand."

Davido's family celebrates Thanksgiving

Legit.ng earlier reported that November 23 was Thanksgiving, and Davido's family, the Adeleke's, joined in the celebration from Atlanta.

In videos shared on Instagram, the entire family came under one roof under the leadership of the patriarch, Davido's dad, Deji Adeleke.

Davido's cousin, Nike, who made the video, showed off the spread of mouthwatering food specially prepared for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng