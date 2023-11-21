Famous Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba has set tongues wagging online with how far he would go to make his wife happy

The serial entrepreneur recently shared a clip of how he caught his wife by surprise by travelling over 5,000 miles to take her out for their third anniversary

In the viral clip, Williams Uchemba's wife was seen going completely gaga as she jumped on her hubby

Renowned Nigerian movie star Williams Uchemba has sparked emotions online with a recent clip he shared on his social media handle.

In a viral video, the Nollywood actor recently revealed how far he would go to make his wife, Brunella Oscar, happy.

Williams Uchemba revealed in his viral clip how he flew over 5,000 miles to surprise his wife and celebrate their third wedding anniversary with her.

"Do you think I would miss our anniversary?" Williams Uchemba says to his wife

He noted in the trending clip that he would do almost anything to make his wife happy, and not missing their anniversary is one of them.

The movie star shared how his wife sounded sad when he told her he wouldn't be around for their anniversary.

Unknown to Williams' wife, the movie star was already at the airport and was on his way to Nigeria to take her out for their anniversary dinner.

Watch Williams Uchemba's video throwing his wife a surprise anniversary dinner:

Reactions trail Williams Uchemba's anniversary video

Netizens have gone gaga over Williams Uchemba's anniversary surprise for his wife:

@chekwasmichaels

"Oga is that one that is not for social media that I want to see.. or drop link for my DM, make I watch am. Congratulations to you both!"

@vanessah_xo_:

"Intentional men… God I’m still waiting oooo."

@iamadekunbii:

"This love will reach all of us."

@hxnessy._thea:

"See as I’m smiling as if Na me them Dey give the gift to."

@beautykillsmontage:

"Very beautiful wife."

@alollee_pop:

"My cheeks hurts from smiling nice one. An intentional man, God bless your marriage."

@mr_rhukey:

"Make we nor lie,make we nor steal, ❣️ love sweet sha but!!!!!!! ODESHI."

@tife_twenty9:

"God knows this is the only thing I’m born to this world to do…. ❤️…. Make that madame a priority."

@purim_scent:

"Love sweet ooo."

@augustee_na:

"This is so cute , love sweet when money dey."

