Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, recently sparked a massive outrage online

This time, it isn't particularly because of something said but because of his new music video dedicated to his song

The singer's father, in the viral clip, was seen with a couple of ladies as they did a tribute rendition for the late Street pop artiste

A video making the rounds online of Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, and two other women singing and praising God in a tribute song dedicated to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, has sparked reactions.

In the viral clip, Mohbad's father was seen hailing his son as he used some of his lyrics in his tribute song dedicated to the deceased.

The clergyman noted in his song that no evil would befall him because he serves a living God who watches over him.

Mohbad's father's video is coming hours after he had gone online to warn Tonto Dikeh and others not to bury his son without his authorization.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to tribute song released by Mohbad's father

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has stirred emotions online as she reacted to Mohbad's father's video.

She noted that she has no problem with him singing or releasing a tribute song for his son.

However, she believes the timing is wrong.

Read an excerpt of Tonto Dikeh's comment below:

"He is a musician, and he is free to sing. But there is something called the right time!!"

Watch the tribute song released by Mohbad's father:

See how netizens reacted to the trending clip

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral tribute video:

@rasheedofnaija:

"Wow wow with this , I have a reason to never ever blame MOHBAD’s mum for leaving!"

@emex_111:

"So him papa no get right to do tribute for him son??? but other artist can…. Lol."

@tyga_x_x_x:

"Baba you can’t use your son de@th blow o make I no lie."

@favorbounty:

"If Bella can do a tribute to him why can’t his dad do same."

@jbarbie001_zainab:

"Like really? Wdf elesin ni man yii ooo he wan cash out I knew this from d beginning."

@omos_omos_:

"I really feel sorry for mohbad mother, she’s the only person who lost, this man wants to become celebrity, and he knows how to seek attention from the public."

@cynthia.madu:

"My problem is the 2 women with him, them fight before this music video ? I no understand."

@dr_godwin:

"This man keep bringing different suspicious attitude daily."

@officialabbyik:

"He was, without an iota of a doubt so envious of his Son… he wanted to be Mohbad so baad Hmmm he had a serious case of delusion of grandeur."

@oluwapeejay:

"We need a DNA test between him and his SON (Mohbad)!!! Bcos WDF is this??"

Mohbad’s father shares his position on DNA test for Liam

Legit.ng recalls when it reported about Mohbad's dad's interview with BBC Pidgin, where he shared details about his son's music career and his stance on his grandson.

During the chat, the late singer's father noted that a DNA test for his grandson is non-negotiable.

He also shared how he was the one who made Mohbad fall in love with music and how he encouraged him to take it up as a career path.

Source: Legit.ng