Nigerian singer Wizkid ignited a considerable buzz as he reinstated his plans to take a break from the music scene

In a recent update, he hinted at exploring the movie scene during this period, making appearances in films as he extended the initial duration

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wikzid, has stirred another massive reaction around his plans to quit music for some time.

Legit.ng reported that the multi-award-winning music star revealed his intention to step away from the music industry.

In a series of Instagram posts he made on November 5, 2023, the Essence singer said he will be taking a four-year break from music, adding that he is considering taking up football or golf.

In a recent update, Ayo informed his fans that he has decided to extend the initially planned hiatus to six years. He also shared his enthusiasm for venturing into the movie scene and appearing on the big screen.

He wrote in pidgin English:

“Loving every bit of this holiday might extend it to 6 years. Shebi i tell una i one dey act film. I just won dey kiss and shoot gun for movie. Dazz all."

Nevertheless, Wizkid made it clear that he would personally choose the individuals he would kiss in his movie scenes.

"Abeg na me go pick who I go kiss o. All these people wey dey my DM Gerraout."

See his post below

Nigerians react to Wizkid’s bizarre plans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

horlhar_75:

"If BABA still join movie ajeh e go still get award pass Damido who wan bet am."

iambankalat:

"Any role wey Kunle wan give My Idolo make e be big man role oo I no Dey for Aki and paw paw lifestyle."

shefman__:

"Who give popsy login again this morning."

only1kiing:

"Don’t worry Young idu is here to take your place gather here if you know Youngidu better than wizkid."

Wizkid hangs out with Kunle Afolayan

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, once again surprised his many fans with his casual appearance at a random location in Lagos.

The Grammy-winning musician recently visited Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan’s Afefeyeye Restaurant and Lounge in Allen Avenue, Lagos.

In a video posted on Afolayan’s official Instagram page, the moment Wizkid arrived at his restaurant was captured as the singer was seen getting out of his Maybach space bus with one of his crew members.

Source: Legit.ng