Williams Uchemba has taken to social media to gush over his pretty wife, Brunella on her birthday

The actor shared a gorgeous photo of the mum of one and accompanied it with a sweet caption

Uchemba, in the post, also made sure to pray for his wife before reiterating his love for her

Williams Uchemba's beautiful wife Brunella is a year older today, April 6, and he celebrated her on his Instagram page.

Showing off his gorgeous wife in a beautiful white dress against a birthday decoration, the actor described her as the most beautiful wife ever.

Wiliams Uchemba's wife celebrates birthday Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

Uchemba also prayed for his wife, putting her and her affairs in the hands of God.

The actor wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my most beautiful, most amazing wife. Ever glowing ever gorgeous friend, most caring and most loving mother. May this new age bring forth the treasures heaven have in store for you, may God give you your heart desires and lead your path, may you increase in wisdom, knowledge, understanding, love and Grace , and may you live long to see all the Lord will do in your life time. I love you ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Williams Uchemba's wife

francyluxhairs:

"We love her tooo ,Happy Birthday Asa Williams,More blessings from God …Amen."

lawrenceandrew3268:

"Happy birthday madam remain blessed."

hallyberry_empire:

"Happy birthday Williams QUEEN "

perpys_styling_:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful wifey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

pearlmontez:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful and amazing wife "

shukanasbin:

"Happy cake day our priceless jewel your loved. May God grants all your heart wishes Amen "

official_chido1:

"Happy Birthday beautiful ❤️ Age with massive Grace where's the celebration location."

