Ace Nigerian singers and brothers Paul and Peter Okoye (PSquare) turned a year older today, November 18, 2023

However, it is Ivy Zenny, Paul Okoye's girlfriend, who's got people talking online as she throws her hubby a lovely birthday surprise

Clips from the birthday surprise shared on Ivy Zenny's Instagram page have sparked reactions online

November 18 is a special day for the famous Nigerian singing duo and brothers Paul and Peter Okoye, aka the PSquare.

The pair recently turned a year older, and many netizens have taken to their social media page to celebrate them.

Paul PSquare's babe throws him a surprise birthday bash. Photo credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

However, Paul Okoye's new lover, Ivy Zenny, has grabbed all the attention as her surprise birthday celebration has got people talking online.

Ivy Zenny's video celebrating her Paul PSquare's birthday trends

The young lady, who has been in a relationship with Paul Okoye for nearly a year now, went all out to celebrate her boo as he turned 42.

A viral clip sighted online showed the moment Ivy Zenny lured her boo into a room which she had decorated and was set to surprise Paul PSquare.

Ivy surprised her boo with a box of cash and many other things.

Watch the viral clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Paul PSquare's babe birthday surprise

Here are some of the comments that the viral clip stirred:

@sonia467438:

"The first wife no get sense. Why would she divorce his husband for this small girl? Ladies, be wise. Don’t leave ur husband or any person."

@raywiz1:

"Omo this girl yansh flat oo na."

@emma_ken3:

"This girl just dey flaunt someone's husband and father anyhow she wants. Nawaooo, just be rich."

@chi_lee44:

"This girl comot the wife make she take over this man. Terrible act."

@julitested_007:

"Calling another woman’s husband babe .. thief."

@da_bold_lady:

"Happy birthday to him but they are twins try and celebrate both of dem."

@soloblinkz:

"Gen Z wan use love scatter person."

@kenspeckle1:

"I’m sorry, attack me all you want but something feels off here."

@Womex_g_bla:

"This babe dey nursery 1 A when psquare sing Senorita and Oga police, in life don’t give up."

@adetutu.owojori.3:

"This love thing that you guys are doing, is it normally sweet? Asking for a friend pliks."

@fawazdlxe:

"Is she proposing or she’s tryna hint him so he could propose soon?"

Paul Okoye’s Girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma Taunts Womb Watchers With the Latest Development

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Paul Okoye's girlfriend, Ivy Zenny, addressed those eager to find out the progress of her relationship with the veteran singer.

However, this isn't the first time many have speculated that the young girl is likely to turn into a baby mama soon, considering the fact that the Psquare singer is divorced with children.

In that regard, the beauty model shared a video to update netizens waiting to see her with a bulging tummy.

Source: Legit.ng