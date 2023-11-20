Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo renewed her commitment to the late singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad

Sharing a video montage of Imole, the Nollywood star vowed to remain relentless in finding out the actual cause of the deceased's death

She pledged that she and other concerned citizens wouldn't give up, no matter how hard people tried to stop them

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has vowed to keep her steady support for the course of justice for the late singer Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, best known as Mohbad.

Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh criticised the police for delaying the funeral and pleaded for all necessary investigations to be done for the late artist.

Iyabo Ojo makes a promise to late Mohbad Credit: @iammohbad, @iyabojofepris

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father reacted by condemning such actions and stressing that if they were to take place, it was his right to give permission and not behind his back.

Sharing a video of the late singer on her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo reaffirmed that she will always fight for him.

She vowed that she and her fellow concerned citizens would keep fighting no matter how many distractions or how severe the weather became.

"No matter how hard they try, no matter the distractions, no matter the drags, no matter the storm, no matter the wait... we, the concerned citizens, will never give up on you."

Iyabo Ojo's video of Mohbad sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

anekemirabel:

"Put that your hashtag #igetcoconuthead it gives me hope that you'll never give up on this case. I love you Iyabo, God bless you more."

iam_goodnessusma:

"Still feels like a dream and how I wish one has the power to turn back the hands of time. Oma se o! Nigeria Police should do the needful so he can be buried properly and rest well."

solidkemmy:

"Even though it’s traumatizing watching this innocent, calm and talented soul depart this world with reaching his full potential obviously…watching your videos and listening to your songs hits us harder and we pray you truly get the justice that you deserve, rest-on Mohbad!"

___ephy:

"I pray he gets this justice, so painful he went through all he went through and still went through hell in death.. imagine the way he was buried.. ha o ga o.. Mohbad please don’t rest make life unbearable for these folks that did this to you."

kao_couturesfabrics:

"If I no love this woman waiting I gain we aren’t giving up, we get coconut head."

an_na_bella11:

"They refused to release his body. No autopsy result. No anything. Omo ehn, it is well."

theladytoyah:

"Aunty Iyabo!! You will never know sorrow in your lifetime. I know what you eyes and ears has seen and heard on this justice movement and thank you for not backing down.

"We all know some stup!d Nigerians has made awful din on this justice race not alone the father . But please don’t back down. I strongly believe God will give you and other people in support of this justice victory. thank you for not listening to the noise of this marketers."

