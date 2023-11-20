BBNaija star Dorathy Bachor has sparked reactions online with the way she treated her colleague Seyi Awolowo

In a viral video online, Seyi rose to welcome Dorathy at Kim's travel show launch but was shoved aside in an embarrassing manner

The entrepreneur fumed as she revealed she doesn't talk to people identified as her enemies

Big Brother Naija stars Dorathy and Seyi finally met face-to-face at an event, and it wasn't a pleasant moment.

Following Seyi's statement on the BBNaija All Stars show about Dorathy's sexual encounter with a male colleague during her set, she finally put him in his place.

Dorathy curves Seyi Awolowo as he tries to greet her Photo credit: @officialseyiawo/@thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Dorathy arrived at the launch of Kim's travel show, Keep It Moving, and as she made her way to her seat, Seyi rose to welcome her.

Putting out her hand, the entrepreneur shoved the actor aside in an embarrassing manner and reiterated several times that she doesn't talk to her 'opps', a slang for opposition or enemy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Seyi, who made a derogatory statement on the All Stars show, saved face during the moment and tried to lighten the situation by questioning who Dorathy was, but she simply cleared him and moved on.

Recall that Dorathy had publicly expressed regret about saving Seyi on the show after he made a derogatory statement about girls/women.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Dorathy and Seyi's encounter

dark_shawtyy

"People are saying he didn’t lie would you be happy if someone publicly tells someone things you’ve been trying to bury as he calls himself friend y’all would want celebrities to accept shiit while in real life you wouldn’t abegggi she did well."

winny_355:

"Those of you saying "Did Seyi lie" are terrible, despicable people and your friends should be weary of you all. If you think discussing your friends on national TV and a public platform is accepted behaviour, then you have no morals and loyalty and should be avoided."

miralion2022:

"Mtchwww. Did he lie about it?"

abtitak_beauty:

"You can’t confidently say things that hurt people and you want them to move on because you behave like it’s in the past, Dora did well!!!!"

luxuryhairby_yuwa:

"But Seyi no lie nah... No be Dorathy and Lord baelish drag dem selves for reunion ..... so what's the attitude for ? After all it trended on Twitter and instagram. So that her curving no jig."

kim___dora:

"He didn’t even apologize to her when he came out and he expect her to just move on like that."

Seyi in tears over horrible statement about people’s daughters

Legit.ng reported that In an interview with Ebuka, he reminded the reality star of his statement in the house about setting up funds so his sons and his friends would 'run train' on people's daughters.

Seyi broke down in tears and revealed he was sorry to have made such a comment.

The All Stars ex-housemate bowed his head and expressed how sorry he was as Ebuka tried to comfort him.

Source: Legit.ng